Anthony C. Ifediba is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony C. Ifediba is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Attorney for his work in the field of Law, and in acknowledgment of his work at his firm Ifediba Law Group PC.

Anthony C. Ifediba has over twenty years of experience in Personal Injury Law and Mass Torts Law. Mr. Ifediba established his law firm, Ifediba Law Group PC, in 2004. About his work, he has said, "I am smart, determined, and work aggressively for the best interest of my client."

Anthony C. Ifediba

Only two years after graduating from law school, Mr. Ifediba settled his first million-dollar lawsuit. He has continued this success at his private firm, Ifediba Law Group PC, working with numerous clients for over two decades. He is proud to have recovered more than $100 million in settlements and verdicts to restore justice to his clients. Mr. Ifediba enjoys meeting with new clients, and offers free consultations to see how Ifediba Law Group PC can help them.

Mr. Ifediba's clients come to his firm with many types of issues, including personal injury, mass torts, consumer protection, product liability for defective products, environmental law, business law, and more. He believes that compassion for his clients is key to his success, and he is proud to be a strong advocate for justice. Mr. Ifediba has represented people in the District Courts, State Courts, and the Supreme Court. He is currently licensed in Washington DC and Alabama, but he has consulted on cases both in the United States and internationally.

He is dedicated to working smarter and harder than his opponents, and this attitude has led him to win many successful cases. Ifediba Law Group PC has a long list of clients who have received significant settlements and compensation for their claims. Mr. Ifediba has been awarded for his many years in the legal field with a recognition of "Top Attorney of North America" in 2021 by Who's Who PR.

To obtain his education, Mr. Ifediba attended Nnamdi Azikiwe University, where he graduated with honors. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the Anambra State in Nigeria. In 2001, Mr. Ifediba graduated with his Juris Doctor degree with honors from the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, VA. He is a member of the Trial Lawyers Association.

On a personal note, Mr. Ifediba is a member of the Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.

