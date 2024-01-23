Anthony Carosello Joins LOCATION. Commercial Real Estate as Managing Director, leading its Ohio office

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOCATION. Commercial Real Estate, a Missouri-based retail real estate brokerage, advisory, and investment firm, proudly announces the appointment of Anthony Carosello as Managing Director to lead its Ohio office. Carosello is a seasoned retail executive with more than 23 years of Real Estate and Finance experience in the industry, holding positions of increased responsibility and leading growth initiatives in multiple retail chains. He will be based in Ohio, focusing on tenant representation, business development, sourcing brokerage, advisory and listing opportunities. 

"Tony's experience, national relationships, reputation, and talent are unparalleled. We have worked together on varying projects over multiple decades, and we could not be more excited that Tony has agreed to join our team and lead our Ohio based expansion," said Scott Bitney, a principal in the firm. 

"I am thrilled to be a part of LOCATION. Commercial Real Estate and lead the Ohio office. I look forward to contributing to the company's success and growth in this dynamic region," expressed Anthony Carosello.

Carosello began his career in Finance at JOANN in 2000. Over the following five years, he held roles in Financial and Strategic Planning, and Real Estate Analysis, before transitioning to the Real Estate team in 2005. Over the years, Carosello held multiple roles within the department culminating in his promotion to Vice President of Real Estate in 2014. In 2016, Carosello joined Shoe Carnival, spearheading their national expansion. During his tenure, he was instrumental in executing the company's new store growth and aggressive remodel programs, as well as implementing internal processes. In June 2021, Carosello rejoined JOANN as Vice President of Real Estate to lead their relocation and store optimization strategy, as well as their lease restructure program. 

"Tony has been a friend, and confidant and is widely considered an industry thought leader. Tony brings an entrepreneurial mindset to this role, combining his years of financial and strategic planning with his contacts and real estate knowledge. We look forward to collaborating with Tony as we continue our Midwest expansion while enhancing our retail real estate expertise and capabilities," Ian Silberman a principal of LOCATION. Commercial Real Estate, commented. 

LOCATION. Commercial Real Estate is a leading commercial real estate firm specializing in retail real estate and serves clients nationally from its offices in St. Louis, Missouri and Columbus, Ohio. With a proven track record of success, our team of experts delivers comprehensive real estate solutions tailored to meet our clients' unique needs. We are committed to excellence, integrity, and exceeding expectations in every aspect of our business.

