Anthony Danna, Sony Pictures SVP, Launches Campaign For Los Angeles Community College Board

"I intend to use my experience to address the internal issues plaguing the District by tackling cronyism and corruption head-on. I will build stronger bridges between our community colleges and L.A.'s leading growth industries empowering diversity, equity, and inclusion by creating a strong local talent pipeline."

Anthony Danna

Senior Vice President, Program Planning & Scheduling

Sony Pictures Television Networks

As Hollywood begins to grapple with some of the inequities and inequalities baked into the current system, Anthony Danna, a long-time Hollywood insider with a two decade career including time spent at Disney and now Sony, is running for Seat 3 on the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) Board of Trustees in order to build the talent pipeline we need.

"I want to use my experience serving on the frontlines of a global, technological revolution in Hollywood to ensure that LA's community college students are prepared for today's jobs and the jobs of the future that haven't even been invented yet," Danna shared.

LACCD is the nation's largest community college district, and one of the largest in the world, enrolling over 200,000 students who are as diverse as our region. The student body is 60% Latino. The District educates more African American students than any other system of higher education in this state (i.e. there are more African American students in the LACCD than in the entire CSU and UC systems).

The 1947 Truman Commission on Higher Education envisioned community colleges as key institutions in reaching the goal of equal opportunity for all Americans, but as our students have gotten blacker and browner, funding has steadily declined.

"Our collective futures are at risk if we do not do more to train the workforce we need," Danna passionately shared on a recent Zoom call with friends and supporters from the entertainment industry. "Even before the pandemic began, we were desperately short of skilled labor in L.A. I want to be a bridge between the brilliant students in our community colleges and industry leaders and professionals at all levels."

The District needs to create more partnerships and connections to the jobs and industries that will propel our region forward.

For Danna, a first-generation community college graduate who went on to attend UCLA and now holds two masters' degrees, the situation is personal. "I'm committed to fighting for L.A.'s students because generations ago, a lot of people fought for me. And as a result, this grandson of an immigrant laborer, a factory worker, a waitress and a Teamster is living a life he never dreamed possible. That's the California and the Los Angeles I knew, and that is the California and the Los Angeles that we can build anew."

To learn more, visit: www.DannaforLACCD.com

About Anthony:

Today Anthony Danna is a Senior Executive at Sony with two masters' degrees, a husband and two young children, but none of this would have been possible without the start he got at his local community college. Anthony is living a life he never dreamed possible when he was a student. Now, he wants to use everything he has learned over the past twenty years to help Los Angeles's community college students reach their full potential. Full Bio

About the District:

