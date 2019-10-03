Anthony DeGraw Recognized as one of the 2019 NJBIZ 40 Under 40 Winners

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony DeGraw, Director of Partnerships at Domain Computer Services, has been recognized as one of NJBIZ's 40 Under 40 Award winners. The award ceremony took place on September 18th, 2019 at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ.

"It's only a matter of time before we'll all be working for Anthony. He is a rare mix of achievement and empathy that is seldom found in a professional of any age," said Rashaad Bajwa, President/CEO of Domain. "We're fortunate to have him and congratulate him and his family on this well-deserved recognition."

Anthony posing on stage with his award.

Anthony came to Domain Computer Services with almost 10 years' experience in the commercial insurance industry. He was able to transition the knowledge and business problems from the reactive side of risk management and strategy to getting ahead and in front of the cybersecurity and technologies that today's businesses face every day. Anthony's vision is to continue to grow the Domain brand here in the state to give more individuals opportunity and protect New Jersey businesses so they can continue to compete and thrive in the global marketplace.

He is also the founder and host of Domain's own podcast, Discussions by Domain, which launched in April 2019. His vision for the podcast is to help business leaders in the northeast connect with experts in their backyard to solve the challenges they are facing every day.

About Domain Computer Services: Domain Computer Services is one of the largest managed IT service providers serving NJ, NYC and the Phila metro areas. Domain has designed, implemented and protected the technology infrastructure for over 500 businesses ranging from small community banks to Fortune 500 companies. Domain has also been recognized on the 2016 MSP501 list of largest technology solution providers in the world as well as the 2016 INC5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the world.

