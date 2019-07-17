Anthony DiFranco joins Magenic as General Manager of Boston Office

MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magenic, a Minneapolis-based technology consulting firm that deploys the right strategy, process and people to help clients get their digital products to market faster, today announced the hire of Anthony DiFranco to lead its Boston office.

As General Manager, DiFranco will be responsible for all operations within the Boston office, driving digital transformation initiatives for Magenic clients in the Northeast and beyond. He has more than 25 years of digital development experience, most recently in a leadership position with Boston-based Publicis Sapient. Prior to that role, DiFranco worked as a technical product manager across various stages of software development.

"I look forward to leading such a well-established team, known both locally and nationally for delivering best-in-class software solutions faster than our clients thought possible," DiFranco said. "Magenic has a storied pedigree of driving digital transformation across a number of complex industries, and I'm proud to join the team spearheading that change."

"Anthony has been a catalyst for driving digital transformation for his entire career, and we're excited to have him join our leadership team," said John Doucette, Vice President, Consulting Operations, Magenic. "His passion for emerging technology, coupled with his strong ties in the Boston area, will serve him well as he aims to take our Boston office to the next level."

DiFranco lives in Arlington, MA with his wife, and is pleased to continue to call the Boston-area home. He is a graduate of Suffolk University.

