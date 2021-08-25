Anthony Dumont Joins Constella Intelligence as Chief Revenue Officer Tweet this

"We're delighted to welcome Anthony to Constella as our CRO and look forward to seeing him drive revenue growth while delivering the industry's leading digital risk protection products to our clients and partners," said Kailash Ambwani, CEO of Constella Intelligence. "Anthony's impressive background and industry expertise will help Constella achieve its mission of leveraging identity intelligence to defend against digital threats to executives, brands, and assets at scale."

"With data breaches, ransomware attacks, and PII protection continuing to drive concerns across many industries, I'm proud to be joining Constella at such an important time for the company and for the future of cybersecurity," commented Anthony. "I'm looking forward to continuing to improve upon Constella's great work as we seek to defeat digital risk for executives, employees, and organizations."

Most recently, Anthony has served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Ordr, as well as Executive Regional Director, North America & APJ for Cisco Cloud Security. Prior to those roles, he served as Vice President of Sales (US/Latame) for Cisco Umbrella (formerly OpenDNS), Vice President of Sales (Americas) for Imperva, and Vice President of Global Sales for High Technology at PTC.

About Constella Intelligence

Constella Intelligence is a global leader in Digital Risk Protection that works in partnership with some of the world´s largest organizations to safeguard what matters most and defeat digital risk. Our solutions are a unique combination of proprietary data, technology, and human expertise to anticipate, identify, and remediate targeted threats to your executives, your brand, and your assets at scale—powered by the most extensive breach and social data collection from the surface, deep and dark web on the planet, with over 100B attributes and 45 billion curated identity records spanning 125 countries and 53 languages.

