Anthony Fletcher Of Integrity Sports Agency Receives The Arthur M. Brazier Award

FLOSSMOOR, Ill., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Fletcher, President and CEO of Integrity Sports Agency (ISA) was a recipient of the Arthur M. Brazier Award. The award is presented to individuals who exemplify the principles and passions of Bishop Arthur M. Brazier.

Anthony Fletcher

Arthur M. Brazier was a civil rights advocate since the 1960s. As an author, pastor, bishop, activist, he marched alongside Martin Luther King, Jr. In a fitting tribute for the first annual presentation of the award named in his honor, The Gospel of Justice Ministry of Victory Apostolic Church held the award ceremony on January 17, 2022, in memory of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Honor Our Past, Celebrate Our Present and Inspire Our Future was the theme of the luncheon co-chaired by Mayor Shelia Chalmers-Currin of Matterson, IL, Committeeperson Calvin Jordan and State Senator Michael Hastings. The guest speaker at the event was U.S. Congressperson Robin Kelly.

Anthony Fletcher was honored with the Arthur M. Brazier Community Service Award in recognition of continued Community involvement which includes an annual coat drive. Exceeding the previous year, the 2021 Integrity Sports Agency Annual Coat Drive exceeded over $14,000 in monetary donations along with hundreds of articles of winter clothing for those in need throughout the Greater Chicago Area.

Deaconess Angie Slater, Director of Community Outreach Ministry, Victory Apostolic Church who was instrumental in nominating Anthony Fletcher to receive the first Arthur M. Brazier Community Service Award said at the time, "Integrity Sports Agency helped Victory Apostolic Church spread joy and cheer during our Annual Christmas Food and Toy Drive. Due to ISA's generosity, we were able to add the gift of warmth, providing winter coats, boots, and accessories to needy families in the South Suburban communities. Thanks for helping our families stay warm all winter long!"

Upon being honored with the award Mr. Anthony Fletcher commented that, "It's an honor to receive such a prestigious award from an Amazing organization. Integrity Sports takes tremendous pride in helping those that need love and assistance. This is just one example of our commitment to the community. We are committed to doing God's work. We firmly believe that it is a blessing to be a blessing.

The Gospel of Justice Ministry of Victory Apostolic Church advocates for improvements by influencing laws and politics so that residents will experience a just and thriving community. They accomplish their work through organizing for action, coordinating resources, and providing legal support. The Gospel of Justice Ministry will continue the work of being a just community by being present to improve the lives of people.

Integrity Sports Agency is a client-centric agency. The mission is to help every client reach for their dreams. Anthony Fletcher founded ISA based on the core principle that athletes deserve honest representation.

