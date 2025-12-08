Anthony Geisler, Gary Brecka, and Tony Robbins' Lifeforce Launch Ultimate Longevity Center -- Poised at the Center of an $8 Trillion Global Longevity Boom

By pairing Brecka's science-backed thinking with Lifeforce's clinical expertise and Sequel's immersive in-person model, Ultimate Longevity Center brings leading human-optimization tools to the public at scale – delivering longevity solutions in local, easy-to-access settings.

"Gary Brecka is the most trusted voice in this space," said Geisler. "And with Lifeforce – an organization that has spent the past five years building one of the most comprehensive data sets on proactive health – we're taking decades of collective expertise and making it accessible to anyone who not only wants to add more years to their life, but also add more life to their years."

The announcement comes as the healthy-aging sector accelerates, with UBS projecting the global longevity economy to reach $8 trillion annually within the next four years – one of the fastest-growing areas in human health.

Dugal Bain-Kim, Co-Founder of Lifeforce along with Tony Robbins, shared their excitement for the partnership, noting: "We're thrilled to be partnering with Anthony and the Sequel team to build something that will help millions of people live at their best. Tony started this company to make cutting-edge longevity services accessible and that's why there is no better partner for us. This concept is launching at the perfect moment – just as the longevity boom is about to go to a next level and we're excited to bring this to Tony's community and beyond."

As the category accelerates, Ultimate Longevity Center enters the market with a model designed to meet rising consumer demand head-on.

Scaling Expertise for the Masses

Historically, advanced longevity tools and protocols were reserved for those with specialized resources or deep medical networks. Ultimate Longevity Center is built to change that – empowering individuals nationwide with access to both experiential wellness and personalized health insights under one roof. As envisioned, members will be able to walk into a center, receive an assessment, and choose solutions aligned to their personal health and performance goals.

"Ultimate Longevity Center bridges the gap between evolving science-backed thinking and everyday life," Brecka added. "It's about taking tools and knowledge that those with specialized access have historically had and bringing that access within reach of main street America."

A Localized, Easy-Access Model Built for the Future

Ultimate Longevity Center creates something missing from today's market: a physical destination where advanced wellness thinking becomes tangible and easy to navigate. Each location will deliver an immersive, high-touch experience that simplifies a category traditionally seen as complex and out of reach.

Guests will be able to choose from two core offerings:

1. Experiential Wellness for All - Access to Leading Wellness Modalities and Equipment

A curated wellness environment featuring red light therapy, hyperbaric chambers, cold plunges, hydrogen baths, and more – once cost-prohibitive tools now available in a guided, one-stop setting.

2. Personalized Analysis – Access to Data, Empowering Personal Choice

Programs built from biomarker analysis, testing, and metabolic profiling, with personalized protocols incorporating solutions as they emerge – such as NAD, GLP-1, HRT, peptides, supplements, and IV therapies. Designed for both novices and wellness enthusiasts, these solutions will provide personalized insights and a clear range of actionable steps they can choose from to pursue their health and wellness objectives.

Redefining the Standard of Health and Wellness

Ultimate Longevity Center transforms specialized longevity knowledge into real-world solutions for everyday Americans. With the added support of Lifeforce's scientific credibility and clinical framework, the brand strengthens its ability to make longevity both understandable and actionable.

This foundation positions Ultimate Longevity Center not just as a wellness concept, but as a defining player in the emerging longevity economy – one built to scale nationwide and meet consumer demand as the longevity market surges.

For franchise inquiries and more information, visit https://ultimatelongevitycenter.com or follow @ultimatelongevitycenter on Instagram.

ABOUT SEQUEL BRANDS

Sequel Brands is a next-generation fitness franchisor redefining the future of movement, recovery, wellness, and longevity. With an experienced leadership team and a portfolio of high-growth concepts—including Pilates Addiction, iFlex Stretch Studios, Beem Light Sauna, BODY20, and Ultimate Longevity Center—Sequel delivers a scalable platform built for lasting success, cultural impact, and real results in how people move, recover, and live longer. For more information, visit sequelbrands.com .

ABOUT GARY BRECKA AND THE ULTIMATE HUMAN

Gary Brecka, the visionary founder of The Ultimate Human, is a renowned Human Biologist, biohacker, and longevity expert. With over two decades of experience in analyzing human biomarkers, Gary's unique approach combines the precision of science with the personal touch of individual wellness.

The Ultimate Human is consistently ranked among the top five health and wellness podcasts, reaching and impacting thousands of lives through its powerful media platform. Through The Ultimate Human, Gary shares his deep knowledge and innovative strategies to help individuals navigate their health journeys. His work is driven by a profound belief in the power of informed, personalized health interventions to transform lives. With Gary's guidance, The Ultimate Human continues to inspire and equip people to become the best versions of themselves, inside and out.

Disclaimer: None of Gary Brecka, Ultimate Human LLC nor any of his or its affiliates, employees, owners or representatives (individually and collectively, " The Ultimate Human ") is licensed to provide medical advice nor provides medical advice. Information, advice and recommendations provided by The Ultimate Human is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individuals should always consult with their physician or another qualified health provider with any questions they may have regarding a medical condition.

ABOUT LIFEFORCE

Lifeforce is the world's leading longevity-medicine platform, empowering adults to add quality years to their lives through at-home biomarker testing, direct access to expert physicians, precision lifestyle coaching, and science-backed therapies. Thousands of members across the United States have already completed more than one million biomarker tests, with over 80 percent of members reporting quality-of-life and/or health outcomes improvements within their first year. Learn more at mylifeforce.com.

