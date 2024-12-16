Anthony Geisler Supports VictimsFirst's Work to Help Mass Shooting Victims Make New Memories

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness entrepreneur and philanthropist Anthony Geisler provided support to the nonprofit organization VictimsFirst's latest initiative, Make New Memories, to help survivors of mass violence feel joy again this holiday season.

Make New Memories seeks to create unique experiences that help victims of mass violence who have endured life-altering trauma rediscover their happiness through joyful experiences. Recently, Make New Memories provided a survivor of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting the opportunity to meet the entire Minnesota Vikings football team and attend a game in person. Make New Memories is developing similar experiences to meet the wishes of survivors across the country.

"Survivors of mass-casualty events have experienced unimaginable tragedy. If we can help VictimsFirst give them the opportunity to form new moments of joy—new, positive memories—then it is my family's deepest privilege to help," said Geisler. "We're grateful to the dedicated team at VictimsFirst for developing innovative programs like Make New Memories to help survivors move forward."

Geisler is a noted philanthropist across Southern California. In October, he was named this year's Miracle Maker—signifying his significant and steadfast support—at the annual gala for Miracles for Kids, a nonprofit that provides programs to families of critically ill children. Last month, Geisler attended the Navy SEAL Foundation's Los Angeles Evening of Tribute, where he served on the leadership committee for the event. Earlier this year, the Geisler family announced the opening of a state-of-the-art multipurpose library and learning center designed to enhance educational resources for students from pre-K through eighth grade at The Pegasus School, a non-profit day school in Huntington Beach.

SOURCE Anthony Geisler