Anthony Genna at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Selected for American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) 2026 Rising Leader Program

Vice president of underwriting and commercial mortgage loans at national life insurance carrier recognized for leadership in industry program

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions at the workplace and for individuals, announced today that Anthony (Tony) Genna, Vice President of Underwriting and Commercial Mortgage Loans, has been selected to participate in the American Council of Life Insurers' (ACLI) Rising Leader Program. Through this initiative, participants will expand their understanding of the life insurance industry's advocacy efforts, leadership best practices, and shared mission to help families and individuals build financial security.

"We are thrilled that Tony has been chosen to join this year's ACLI Rising Leader class," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chair and CEO at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "His leadership and expertise in underwriting have made a significant impact on our business, and this recognition underscores his dedication to advancing both Boston Mutual Life and our industry's commitment to protecting working Americans and their families."

As Vice President, Mr. Genna oversees Boston Mutual Life's Underwriting and Commercial Mortgage Loan teams, with responsibility for the profitable growth of both portfolios. He joined the company in 2016 and has held various leadership roles during his tenure. He was promoted to his current role as Vice President in 2023.

Prior to Boston Mutual Life, Mr. Genna served as a Special Risk Underwriter for Pan-American Life Insurance Company in addition to various product development roles at the company. He holds a bachelor's degree in international business from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and a master's degree in international relations from the University of Birmingham in England.

ACLI is the leading trade association driving public policy and advocacy on behalf of the life insurance industry and the 90 million American families who rely on life insurers for financial protection and retirement security. The Rising Leader Program provides participants with opportunities for professional development, networking, and engagement with industry peers to help shape the future of the industry.

"We are proud to support Tony in this achievement and look forward to the insights he will bring back to our organization," added Mr. Quaranto.

The program officially began at the ACLI Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, during the week of October 13, 2025, and will conclude with a graduation ceremony at next year's conference.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, including municipality employees and union members, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance), Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance), or YouTube (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance).

