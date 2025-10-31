Anthony Holm says DC isn't telling Texans the truth behind the shutdown and Obamacare

Enhanced ACA credits expire Dec. 31, 2025; standoff could hit family premiums in 2026 and drag the economy now

AUSTIN, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constitutional conservative and radio host Anthony Holm said today the ongoing federal shutdown is less about keeping the government open and more about whether Washington locks in pandemic-era "enhanced" Affordable Care Act subsidies — at a long-term cost projected in the hundreds of billions. With open enrollment kicking off Nov. 1, Holm urged Texans to understand what's really at stake for premiums, pocketbooks and the broader economy.

Headlines scream about furloughed workers, shuttered monuments and economic fallout. But what if the truth behind the government shutdown is more calculated than chaotic? In this episode of Politics With The Big Dogs, host Anthony Holm cuts through the noise and exposes the real forces driving federal dysfunction.

"The question in Washington isn't whether to fund the government. It's whether to super-size Obamacare subsidies again without fixing costs or fraud," Holm said. "Texans need straight talk before Nov. 1. Extending emergency credits has a price. Letting them lapse has consequences. Either way, families deserve transparency, not spin."

Holm, author of 52 Reasons Not to Vote for Obama, has been sounding the alarm on the Affordable Care Act since it was first presented to Congress, calling it "one of the biggest con jobs ever perpetrated on the American people." On his radio program Politics with the Big Dogs, Holm recently said, "Obamacare was bankrupt before COVID. It's going bankrupt now after COVID, and it was built on a full lie."

He said the fight in Washington shows how both parties have ignored the fiscal harm created by runaway subsidies and a lack of accountability.

"Texans believe in fairness. Before Congress writes a bigger check or lets credits fall off a cliff, we need clear math, clean programs and honest choices," Holm said. "Stop the brinkmanship. Show the public the real costs and the real fixes."

Holm added that Americans deserve honesty about how federal decisions ripple through household budgets. "It's like a contractor promising to build you a house for $100,000 and then billing you $500,000," he said. "When you complain, they say, 'At least you have a house.' That's Washington's logic with Obamacare — and Texans know better."

WHAT TEXANS SHOULD WATCH

Open enrollment starts Nov. 1. Review plans early and prepare for possible changes in 2026.

Review plans early and prepare for possible changes in 2026. If credits lapse in 2026, many families will face higher monthly premiums; if extended, taxpayers will shoulder higher federal costs long term.

many families will face higher monthly premiums; if extended, taxpayers will shoulder higher federal costs long term. Economic impact: The prolonged shutdown is already weighing on household confidence nationwide.

ABOUT ANTHONY HOLM

Anthony Holm is the host of Politics with the Big Dogs, a Texas-based program focused on constitutional governance, fiscal transparency and consumer-first policy. Holm is a constitutional conservative, author, strategist and advocate for government accountability.

Media Contact:

Anthony

512-585-0002

SOURCE Politics with the Big Dogs