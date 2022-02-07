Anthony Keller of Liquidware Receives Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Anthony Keller, Director, US Channels, Liquidware, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships. CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

"Having been a previous recipient of this accolade, I am delighted that Anthony's efforts in reinvigorating our channel and his leadership have been recognized," stated Chris Akerberg, President and COO, Liquidware. "For 2022, we will accelerate our 'channel first' strategy to help further expand our existing Enterprise focus. This recognition for Anthony signals Liquidware's enhanced focus on deep relationships with leading "trusted advisor" channel organizations."

During 2021, Anthony and his channel team achieved the following results:

Increased active channel partners by 30%

Average deal size through the channel grew by 70%

Registered deal pipeline grew by 18%

License sales through the channel increased 28% year-on-year

Anthony holds an MBA from St. John's University, graduating in the top 10 percent of his class. Starting his career at AppSense, Anthony moved to VMware to build and scale the newly created VMware Cloud Provider Program working closes with MSPs. During his six years at VMware he was part of a team that grew the SaaS business 30%+ year-on-year. Being focused on the EUC space throughout his career, joining Liquidware to build and scale their channel program was a natural career progression.

XenTegra is a Liquidware Center of Excellence and Acceler8 partner, their CEO Andy Whiteside commented, "Partnering with Liquidware is a pleasure for the team at XenTegra. Their solutions solve problems that our Digital Workspace focused company needs to help our customers. They understand how VARs work and communicate with us weekly to drive solution oriented outcomes for the customers we both serve."

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows workspaces. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing workspaces, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and RDS desktops, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Media Contacts:

Jane Rimmer | [email protected] | +44 7710 633488

Jennifer Hogan | [email protected]

