Anthony L. Pucillo, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony L. Pucillo, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for his outstanding dedication in the field of Medicine and for his professional excellence with Columbia University.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Having maintained a commendable reputation for his impact in medicine and academics, Dr. Anthony L. Pucillo has accrued nearly 40 years of professional excellence as a top cardiologist. He is currently serving as an assistant professor in the Division of Cardiology at Columbia University Medical Center. He practices at Columbia Doctors Medical Group in Hawthorne and White Plains. Dr. Pucillo also serves as the Director of Cardiac Operations at NYP/Lawrence Hospital. His clinical practice deals primarily with coronary artery disease and peripheral arterial disease and highlights his vast repertoire of expertise in cardiac catheterization, interventional cardiology, and more. His research activities focus on these areas, with an emphasis on device and drug trials.



A distinguished graduate of Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Dr. Pucillo obtained his Medical degree and went on to begin his medical career. He completed a residency and a fellowship at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center.

After completing his residency in internal medicine at the former Presbyterian Hospital, he completed a clinical fellowship in cardiology and an interventional fellowship at the former Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center. Prior to beginning his medical training, he completed his undergraduate degree at The Johns Hopkins University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology. He is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine.



With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Pucillo later became a diplomate of the American Board of Interventional Cardiology, National Board of Medical Examiners, the American Board of Internal Medicine, and the American Board of Internal Medicine Subspecialty Cardiovascular Disease.



In his spare time, Dr. Pucillo enjoys walking, sports spectating and reading.



Dr. Pucillo dedicates this honorable recognition to his mentor Dr. Alan Schwartz.



For further information, please visit https://www.columbiadoctors.org/anthony-l-pucillo-md.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

