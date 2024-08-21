Anthony Launches Infinity MAX Walk-In Cooler Doors

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of glass refrigerator and freezer doors, lighting systems and display equipment for use in commercial refrigeration systems, today announced the launch of its all-new Infinity® MAX Walk-In Cooler Doors. The Infinity MAX helps food retailers create an elevated and convenient shopping experience by providing maximum end-to-end walk-in cooler merchandise visibility and easy product accessibility.

"Our new Infinity MAX doors make shopping feel elegant," said Uri Rainisch, Senior Product Manager for Anthony. "With all-glass design and improved door capabilities, the Infinity MAX makes searching, locating and reaching for products easier than ever. The Infinity MAX is also set apart by its high durability. The Infinity MAX reflects our ongoing commitment to bring the highest quality and most reliable products to the market."

The Infinity MAX offers the thinnest Infinity Edge painted border (0.5") as well as Optimax 7 Series LED lighting to enhance merchandise visibility for shoppers. Its French swing doors further enhance ease of use with integrated hydraulic close, automatic hold-open and door stop. These doors are UL listed for safety and Department of Energy approved.

The Infinity MAX comes in two widths (24" and 30") and three heights (67", 75" and 79"). The doors also feature up to seven 27" deep, double-wide white or black epoxy-coated shelves – with matching price tag molding, uprights and shelf brackets.

For details about the Infinity MAX, please visit anthonyintl.com/solutions/optimized-merchandising/infinity-series/infinity-max.

About Anthony:

Anthony branded products deliver innovative design and manufacturing of merchandising solutions in glass doors, lighting systems, and display equipment for use in commercial-refrigeration display systems. For more information, visit anthonyintl.com, or call 800-772-0900.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony, Hillphoenix, Advansor, and The AMS Group, we can provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enable our customers to sell more food profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customer's business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology, redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

