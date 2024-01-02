ANTHONY L.G. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO ANTHONY, LINDER & CACOMANOLIS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis (formerly Anthony L.G., PLLC) is proud to announce that the Firm has changed its name to Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC acknowledging the significant, ongoing contributions of two firm partners, Craig D. Linder and John Cacomanolis.

Over the past 23 years, the attorneys at Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis have gained national and international recognition for completing billions of dollars of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions. Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis specializes in the small cap and lower middle market space, completing initial public offerings, de-SPAC transactions, reverse mergers, follow-on offerings, PIPE transactions, and buy-side and sell-side mergers and acquisitions. The Firm also assists clients in maintaining compliance with the federal and state securities laws including SEC reporting requirements and the listing standards of Nasdaq, the NYSE and OTC Markets.

"I am extraordinarily pleased for Craig and John to continue playing an integral part in the Firm's growth and future," said the Firm's founding partner, Laura Anthony. Ms. Anthony continued, "The addition of their names exemplifies our solid partnership and commitment to being a leading capital markets law firm focused on results for the entrepreneurs of the world. It's been a true privilege to work alongside Craig and John, and I hope to do so for the remainder of my career."

"I am extremely excited for the next chapter of the Firm," said Mr. Linder. "Laura and John are preeminent lawyers with the attributes of excellence that form the fabric of our philosophy at Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis. We all have a commitment to continue to add to our team of top-notch attorneys to provide superior service to our growing roster of domestic and foreign clients."

"I am thrilled to become a name partner of the Firm," said Mr. Cacomanolis. "I have worked with Laura and Craig for nearly 10 years now, and the caliber of lawyers at the Firm, and the level of legal services provided to our clients as a result, is extraordinary, and I look forward to continuing to serve our clients with what will continue to be sophisticated, responsive and value-added legal services."

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC is a national capital markets, securities, corporate and business transactions law firm, representing issuers, investors and underwriters. For more than two decades the Firm has specialized in going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and private exempt offerings, corporate finance transactions, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, compliance with the initial and ongoing listing requirements of Nasdaq, the NYSE, the NYSE American and OTC Markets, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions. The Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis team has completed transactions valued in excess of $100 billion. Founding partner Laura Anthony is also the creator and author of www.securitieslawblog.com, a leading resource for all capital markets topics. For more information please visit www.alclaw.com or contact us at 844-281-2863 or [email protected].

