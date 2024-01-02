ANTHONY L.G. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO ANTHONY, LINDER & CACOMANOLIS

News provided by

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

02 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis (formerly Anthony L.G., PLLC) is proud to announce that the Firm has changed its name to Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC acknowledging the significant, ongoing contributions of two firm partners, Craig D. Linder and John Cacomanolis.

Over the past 23 years, the attorneys at Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis have gained national and international recognition for completing billions of dollars of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions. Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis specializes in the small cap and lower middle market space, completing initial public offerings, de-SPAC transactions, reverse mergers, follow-on offerings, PIPE transactions, and buy-side and sell-side mergers and acquisitions. The Firm also assists clients in maintaining compliance with the federal and state securities laws including SEC reporting requirements and the listing standards of Nasdaq, the NYSE and OTC Markets. 

"I am extraordinarily pleased for Craig and John to continue playing an integral part in the Firm's growth and future," said the Firm's founding partner, Laura Anthony. Ms. Anthony continued, "The addition of their names exemplifies our solid partnership and commitment to being a leading capital markets law firm focused on results for the entrepreneurs of the world. It's been a true privilege to work alongside Craig and John, and I hope to do so for the remainder of my career."

"I am extremely excited for the next chapter of the Firm," said Mr. Linder. "Laura and John are preeminent lawyers with the attributes of excellence that form the fabric of our philosophy at Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis. We all have a commitment to continue to add to our team of top-notch attorneys to provide superior service to our growing roster of domestic and foreign clients."

"I am thrilled to become a name partner of the Firm," said Mr. Cacomanolis. "I have worked with Laura and Craig for nearly 10 years now, and the caliber of lawyers at the Firm, and the level of legal services provided to our clients as a result, is extraordinary, and I look forward to continuing to serve our clients with what will continue to be sophisticated, responsive and value-added legal services."

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC is a national capital markets, securities, corporate and business transactions law firm, representing issuers, investors and underwriters. For more than two decades the Firm has specialized in going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and private exempt offerings, corporate finance transactions, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, compliance with the initial and ongoing listing requirements of Nasdaq, the NYSE, the NYSE American and OTC Markets, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions. The Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis team has completed transactions valued in excess of $100 billion. Founding partner Laura Anthony is also the creator and author of www.securitieslawblog.com, a leading resource for all capital markets topics. For more information please visit www.alclaw.com or contact us at 844-281-2863 or [email protected].

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309301/ALC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.