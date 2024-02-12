ANTHONY, LINDER & CACOMANOLIS HIRES CAPITAL MARKETS ATTORNEY CHRISTOPHER HINES

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis is proud to announce that the firm has hired seasoned capital markets and mergers and acquisitions attorney Christopher T. Hines.

Hines has been practicing law since his 2002 graduation from Columbia University School of Law, which he attended after graduating with honors from Yale University. He has specialized in capital markets and M&A work throughout his career, which includes stints at Debevoise & Plimpton, Morrison & Foerster, White & Case and Shearman & Sterling. With a multi-national background, Hines works with clients in both English and Japanese. He is a prolific writer, having published three law review articles since his graduation, including Doing Deals in Japan: An Analysis of Recent Trends and Developments for the U.S. Practitioner in the Columbia Business Law Review.

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis has experienced significant growth in the past few years bringing with it the challenge of recruiting top talent to continue our trajectory. "Chris is a shining example of the firm's ability to bring the best attorneys to our continued commitment to deliver superior service to our domestic and foreign clients, including our expansive Japanese practice" said the firm's founding partner, Laura Anthony.

"I am excited and honored to join the team at Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, and contribute to their growing capital markets and mergers and acquisitions practices, particularly in respect of their Japanese practice and other cross-border matters," said Hines.

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis is a national capital markets, securities, corporate and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades the firm has specialized in going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and private exempt offerings, corporate finance transactions, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, compliance with the initial and ongoing listing requirements of Nasdaq, the NYSE, the NYSE American and OTC Markets, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions. The Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis team represents issuers and underwriters and has completed transactions valued in excess of $10 billion. Founding partner Laura Anthony is also the creator and author of www.securitieslawblog.com, a leading resource for all capital markets topics. For more information please visit www.alclaw.com or contact us at 844-281-2863.

