Anthony Macciola Joins ImageSource Board of Advisors, Elevating Product Strategy and Vision

OLYMPIA, Wash. , Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the manufacturer of ILINX, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, proudly announces the appointment of Anthony Macciola to its Board of Advisors. In a move to deepen the expertise of its senior advisory team, the addition of Anthony brings to the Board a seasoned technology leader and innovator responsible for over 50 patents, an executive adept at understanding evolving market dynamics and spearheading successful innovation strategies.

With over 30 years of experience in software, hardware, and algorithm development, Anthony has been a driving force behind numerous Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) innovations and transformative solutions. Having served in pivotal roles as CIO and CTO, he has been directly responsible for initiating and executing strategies in areas such as mobile capture, text analytics, natural language processing, machine learning, and image processing technologies. Anthony's leadership also played a critical role in shaping Kofax's overarching M&A technology blueprint.

Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource, says, "Adding Anthony to our Board of Advisors brings a wealth of experience in innovation, strategy development, and execution that will contribute to our overall growth strategy and benefit our customer partners directly through improvements to the ILINX platform and our AI and Hyperautomation capabilities." Anthony will be a key contributor, providing guidance and insights to the ImageSource executive team for innovation, product direction, and market alignment. His appointment reinforces ImageSource's commitment to excellence and execution."

"I am excited to join the ImageSource Board of Advisors," said Anthony. "ImageSource is demonstrating leadership in process innovation for their customer partners and their vision for the ILINX platform. Contributing to the company's continued success in solving real-world business problems is an honor. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at ImageSource."

Anthony Macciola's appointment is effective immediately, marking a pivotal moment in ImageSource's mission to make life better by making work easier.

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273

