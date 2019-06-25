Anthony Marsala of Madison Street Capital Named to NACVA's Valuation Credentialing Board

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital today announced that Chief Operating Officer Anthony Marsala, CVA, has been named by The National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®) as a member of its Valuation Credentialing Board (VCB), which oversees certification criteria related to NACVA's Certified Valuation Analyst® (CVA®) designation.

"It's a special honor to be added to NACVA's Valuation Credentialing Board," says Anthony Marsala, Chief Operating Officer at Madison Street Capital. "Having worked alongside NACVA for 15 years, I believe in the work they do and look forward to helping maintain the highest standards in NACVA's certification process."

"The Valuation Credentialing Board provides the Association with critical guidance and important oversight," said NACVA's Chief Executive Officer, Parnell Black, MBA, CPA, CVA. "We are very pleased that Anthony Marsala has agreed to join the Board, share his insight with us, and help the Association as we assist thousands of members, keep up with the demands of the profession, and obtain the necessary training, certification, and credibility so they grow and thrive in their practice – while maintaining the highest of standards – and strengthen brands."

As Co-Founder and COO of Madison Street Capital, Anthony Marsala is a 17-year veteran of the investment banking industry. His experience includes extensive deal work in corporate finance as well as sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory. Mr. Marsala has been a CVA through NACVA for the past 15 years, and in 2015, Mr. Marsala was named an honoree by NACVA as part of its 40 Under Forty recognition program.

The VCB has direct decision-making responsibility over the CVA certification criteria, including: test development and maintenance; testing, scoring, and grading procedures; eligibility and Experience Requirement; CPE reporting; CPE requirements, and recertification. The VCB, at its discretion, may evaluate other organizations' testing processes, study and evaluate new technology and approaches to testing methodologies in order to maintain the highest standards in NACVA's certification process. The VCB also has oversight responsibilities insuring NACVA maintains its own requirements associated with the National Commission for Certifying Agencies® (NCCA®), which is a designation accredited to NACVA's CVA designation by the Institute of Credentialing Excellence™(ICE™). The CVA designation is the only valuation credential that has gone through such a rigorous process and continues to maintain the highest of standards to earn its own accreditation.

