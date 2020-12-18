Anthony Mazzola Joins ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales as Sales Engineer

"Anthony's mechanical and project management experience fits our growing business. His ability to apply engineering skills to complex mechanical projects is proven", said Andrew Asper, Branch Manager at ACI. "His ability to craft solutions with contractors and engineers sets him apart." When asked about joining ACI, Anthony said, "I could not be more excited to join such a positive and energetic company. The unique combination of autonomy and collaboration appear to be a great formula for success. I can't wait to help provide high quality products with the high quality service that is coupled with ACI. I'm very optimistic about the direction of the company and am very enthusiastic about the opportunity to do my part to help ACI continue that trajectory."

Anthony's education journey began at Colorado State University, where he earned bachelor degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science. This knowledge was applied and fostered while working as a Project Engineer for a drilling contractor based out of Tulsa, OK. In 2019 he decided to further his education and moved to Spokane, where he attended Gonzaga University to obtain his MBA. ACI's President, Keith Glasch, remarks, "Our customers demand creative solutions to mechanical problems, and Anthony makes that happen for ACI."

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Washington and Oregon from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., Gree Commercial, as well as many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com

