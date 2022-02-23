Anthony McClellan announced as new Head of Sales for Osteotec Limited

Anthony has a wealth of sales and management experience and joins Osteotec from Stryker where he was Regional Sales Manager for Upper Extremities, responsible for managing the sales team and growing the upper extremities business focused on shoulder, elbow, hand and wrist arthroplasty. This followed senior sales positions with Wright Medical and Tornier.

"I am very pleased to be joining Osteotec at this stage of their development, and I'm excited to join their journey and help the business to develop further," said Anthony. "Osteotec has an excellent product portfolio and a strong logistical set-up that is geared to support future sales activity, ensuring continuous growth and a high level of customer satisfaction.

"Osteotec is one of the original British companies focused on extremities manufacturing and distribution, and I'm looking forward to helping realise its fast growth potential in this new structure."

Osteotec is a focused extremities company manufacturing a unique range of products for global distribution while being exclusive UK distributors for world-leading orthopaedic partners including Paragon 28, TriMed, ConMed and Arex.

Anthony will manage both the upper and lower extremities sales teams and joins Osteotec following a number of key appointments in 2021. Anthony will be attending AAOS in Chicago, meeting with existing and potential distribution partners for the Osteotec portfolio as part of Ostetotec's export growth strategy. He will also be meeting with a number of upper extremities manufacturers who are looking to partner with Osteotec in the UK as their preferred distribution partner.

"I am confident Anthony will excel in his role, to better serve our existing customers and meet our market goals," said Matt Woods, Osteotec managing director. "He brings with him a significant amount of sales experience and leadership qualities that will positively impact and support our growth strategy throughout the group.

"Anthony's industry insight, combined with a deep understanding of operational practices and products will be a great addition to Osteotec and its clients. The appointment of Anthony is part of our business strategy, which provides the platform for our planned future growth and expansion into new markets."

Picture Caption: Osteotec Head of Sales Anthony McClellan

About Osteotec



Osteotec is a UK-based distributor and manufacturer focused on orthopaedic extremities. Established in 1993, Osteotec has been supplying into the NHS and private healthcare sectors for the past 28 years.

Our experienced team of industry experts worked with more than 500 different hospitals across the UK in 2021. Osteotec manufactures and distributes ChiroKlip, Osteotec Silicone Finger, and the Concentric Bone Graft System.

ChiroKlip K-Wire Protector

ChiroKlips protect the protruding ends of K-wires to prevent injury to patients and clinicians. They are cost-effective, simple, single use and disposable. ChiroKlip can help with the removal of K-wires by increasing purchase on the wire. For more information, view our product video here.

Osteotec Silicone Finger Implant

Our silicone finger implant is made in the UK and is a cost-effective solution to PIP and MCP joint replacement.

Osteotec Concentric Bone Grafting System (CBG)

CBG is a specific bone grafting set for extremities. As opposed to standard bone graft harvesting sets, it is sized specifically for extremities. It can be used close to the operating site, needs a much smaller incision and trauma to the donor site.

Media Contact:

Ric Sumner

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

phone no.: 07916 120977

For more information, visit – www.osteotec.co.uk

SOURCE Osteotec