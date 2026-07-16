Anthony Medical & Chiropractic Center Launches Doctor-Supervised Medical Weight Loss Across Temple, Killeen, and Waco

Central Texas's only integrative health provider now combines medical weight loss care with chiropractic, massage, corrective therapy, and acupuncture under one roof

TEMPLE, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Medical & Chiropractic Center, a Central Texas healthcare provider known for its team-based, root-cause approach to care, today announced doctor-supervised medical weight loss programs at its Temple, Killeen, and Waco locations. The clinic is the only Central Texas provider offering medical weight loss alongside chiropractic care, massage therapy, corrective therapy, and acupuncture, coordinated by the same care team. The launch comes as search interest in medical weight loss surges across Central Texas, with residents asking how the programs work, what they cost, and what sets one clinic apart.

Board of Directors Dr. Chris Price

Medical weight loss at Anthony Medical is a physician-supervised program combining prescription medication with nutrition guidance and clinical monitoring. Unlike over-the-counter diet products, the programs are directed by licensed providers who evaluate each patient's health history and set individualized goals.

Every patient begins with a consultation and health evaluation to confirm eligibility. Providers review body mass index, health conditions, and weight-related goals before designing a personalized plan, supervised by nurse practitioners and physician assistants alongside the clinic's medical staff. Appointments are scheduled to monitor progress, manage side effects, and adjust dosing as needed.

What sets the clinic apart is what happens around the prescription itself. Because Anthony Medical provides chiropractic care, massage, corrective therapy, and acupuncture, weight loss patients have access to integrative therapies that support recovery, reduce inflammation, and ease joint strain as body weight changes, making it easier to stay active.

"Our patients were already coming to us with questions about weight loss, and we wanted to create a program they could feel confident in," said Dr. Chris Price, owner of Anthony Medical & Chiropractic Center. "This allows them to receive care from a team they already know and trust, with support that goes beyond a prescription. Healthy weight loss can also reduce stress on the joints and improve mobility. The key is combining a holistic approach with the guidance of a medical provider."

Program length varies by patient, with most plans designed for gradual, sustainable progress and regular check-ins. Results depend on each patient's health history and adherence to the plan. Anthony Medical prices the program competitively given the added value of in-person visits, provider oversight, and local care team support.

Doctor-supervised medical weight loss is now available at the Temple, Killeen, and Waco locations. Patients can schedule a consultation to determine eligibility.

About Anthony Medical & Chiropractic Center

Anthony Medical & Chiropractic Center serves patients across Central Texas with a team-based approach to healthcare, bringing chiropractic care, medical treatment, corrective therapy, massage therapy, and wellness services together under one roof. Its providers identify the root cause of each patient's condition and create personalized care plans focused on long-term results. The clinic operates 11 locations throughout Central Texas, including Temple, Killeen, Waco, Georgetown, Round Rock, and its newest clinic in Hewitt. https://www.anthonychiro.com/

Media Contact:

Chris Price, owner Anthony Medical & Chi Price

[email protected]

254-410-6888

SOURCE Anthony Medical and Chiropractic Center