Anthony Petsis & Associates Launches Groundbreaking New Website for Clients and Prospects

News provided by

Anthony Petsis & Associates

05 Dec, 2023, 09:07 ET

Top-rated Bucks County, PA financial advisory firm looks ahead to the next 100 years

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anthony Petsis & Associates, a multi-generational financial advisory firm serving the local community for over 40 years, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website (apetsis.com) to help empower clients and prospects to plan their financial lives with confidence. The new website results from a complete redesign to help bring together the Petsis tradition of delivering "People-Centered Advice" along with some of the most advanced technology capabilities offered by any advisor.

Continue Reading

In an era where people need more help than ever in managing their financial lives, the new Petsis site empowers users to engage with and learn from the Petsis team, hear from current clients about their experience, and leverage digital tools. The new Petsis website is also one of the first advisor websites to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

Key features of the new Anthony Petsis & Associates site include:

  1. Client Testimonials: Includes case studies where the Petsis team has solved the real-world challenges clients have faced and their experiences in working with the team over many years.

  2. Clarity of Vision, Mission, Values, and Process: Articulates a continuation of the commitment to serve the financial wellness needs of future generations of Bucks County and Philadelphia-area families for the next 100 years.

  3. Client Solution Delivery: Presents areas where the Petsis team specializes in serving the unique needs of clients. These areas include retirement income planning, tax planning, estate planning, risk management, and special needs planning.

  4. AI-Driven Tools: Includes the first-ever AI-driven financial literacy tool to help clients and prospects become more informed about topics related to their financial lives and an AI chatbot to proactively communicate with site visitors and schedule meetings.

  5. Commitment to Community: Presents local organizations where the Petsis team has contributed to the well-being of the community and remains committed to giving back in meaningful ways.

Anthony Petsis & Associates Founder and Bucks County native, Tony Petsis, expressed great enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We're ecstatic about the launch of the new Petsis website! With a legacy that spans two generations and a vision that transcends the present, we look forward to serving the financial needs of future generations of area families for the next 100 years. On behalf of myself and the rest of the Petsis team, thank you for the opportunity over the last 43 years to serve the residents of Bucks County and the Greater Philadelphia region. We grew up here, our families live here, and we're personally invested in this community. We appreciate the trust our clients have put in us, and we value the relationships and personal friendships we have developed with many of you over the years".

To learn more about Anthony Petsis & Associates and how they can help you, please visit apetsis.com.

About: As the top-rated financial advisory firm in Bucks County, PA, Anthony Petsis & Associates is committed to empowering clients to plan their financial lives with confidence. With a legacy that spans two generations, we serve as a trusted partner in delivering comprehensive financial advice tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our vision transcends the present, encompassing a focused plan to serve the financial needs of future generations of families for the next 100 years.

SOURCE Anthony Petsis & Associates

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.