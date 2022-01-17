Anthony Phillips | Luxury Real Estate Advisors Launches Affordable Housing Initiatives To Create A Path To Homeownership For Residents With Low Income

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada is the development entity for Luxury Real Estate Advisors. Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada's primary objective is to work with local municipalities and partner Boxabl to build 50-residence micro-communities on unused or underutilized land parcels in a city's urban core.

Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada communities will create affordable housing options while reducing blight from closed/boarded-up businesses or vacant land, which must be re-imagined.

About Luxury Real Estate Advisors

Luxury Real Estate Advisors is the preeminent provider of sales, management, and advisory services to the Las Vegas Strip luxury condo segment. Luxury Real Estate Advisors Principle is a partner of Street Dogz, providing food, clothing, and medical care to homeless people's pets.

About Luxury Cares

Luxury Cares partners will local animal cause group Street Dogzs provide food, clothing, and vaccinations to pets in the homeless community.

About Lux Development | Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada

