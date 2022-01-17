Anthony Phillips | Luxury Real Estate Advisors Provides Computers To The C.A.R.E Complex

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The C.A.R.E Complex has become an integral and irreplaceable community asset aiding people out of homelessness.

C.A.R.E's services include, but are not limited to: identification assistance, resume assistance, R.T.C. bus passes, locker storage, mail services, hygiene products, internet & phone access, water bottle fill-up, art program, and homeless to home programs.

For more information, visit https://www.carecomplex.org/

About the C.A.R.E Complex



Homeless Helpers (d.b.a. C.A.R.E. Complex) was established in 2005 by Michael Swecker to fill in gaps in homeless services along the "Corridor of Hope," an area that houses a significant proportion of Las Vegas' homeless population. Specifically, the organization began feeding those in the homeless community who could not attend the dining times offered by local shelters in the area because they did not get off work on time or experienced transportation barriers that prevented them from arriving at shelters on time. Demand was consistently high for this service. Mr. Swecker formed relationships with his clients and found many other fundamental services that local organizations were not providing. Homeless Helpers was primarily a street-feeding organization. It was difficult to consistently deliver the services needed to lift individuals out of homelessness without a permanent location near their clients. In 2014, Mr. Swecker purchased a foreclosed property located ideally in the heart of the Corridor of Hope, with a vision of expanding his services to provide comprehensive care to clients that would ultimately end their homelessness. The building was in dire need of extensive repair and could not house services immediately. However, with Mr. Swecker's vision and help from the community, the C.A.R.E. Complex was officially born.

About Luxury Real Estate Advisors

Luxury Real Estate Advisors is the preeminent provider of sales, management, and advisory services to the Las Vegas Strip luxury condo segment. Luxury Real Estate Advisors Principle is a partner of Street Dogz, providing food, clothing, and medical care to homeless people's pets.

About Luxury Cares

In addition to contributions to the C.A.R.E Complex, Luxury Cares partners will local animal cause group Street Dogzs provide food, clothing, and vaccinations to pets in the homeless community.

About Lux Development | Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada

Luxury Development (L.D.) is the development entity for Luxury Real Estate Advisors. L.D.'s primary objective is to work with local municipalities and partner Boxabl to build 50-residence micro-communities on unused or underutilized land parcels in a city's urban core.

Contact:

Anthony Phillips

President | Realtor

The Luxury Companies

Advisors | Management | Charities

3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy Suite 500

Las Vegas, NV 89169

Phone: 702.482.8885

Email: [email protected]

www.LuxRealEstateAdvisors.com

License # S.0168880

SOURCE Luxury Real Estate Advisors