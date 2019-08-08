Anthony Plosz Named Graham Media Group CTO

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Media Group today announced that it has named Anthony Plosz as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

For the past three years, Plosz has served as Vice President, Engineering and Operations for WCAU/WWSI, the NBC-owned duopoly in Philadelphia. During his tenure, Plosz oversaw the design and construction of an IP based operation and one of the country's most technologically advanced broadcast facilities located within the recently completed Comcast Technology Center.

"We are excited to welcome Tony to our senior leadership team as we advance our technological capabilities. The next chapters of television and information technology will be transformative to the way people access and consume content and the future of work," said Emily Barr, President and CEO. "Tony's deep knowledge of both IT infrastructure and broadcast operations and engineering will be invaluable to Graham Media Group."

Plosz has a rich and successful history working as a Systems Engineer for NetApp; Director of Broadcast Operations for KTTV/KCOP, the Fox duopoly in Los Angeles; and more than eight years as Information Services Manager at WJBK, the Fox-owned station in Detroit.

After studying engineering at Lawrence Technological University in suburban Detroit, Plosz began his career working in IT consulting and network architecture. A Michigan native, Plosz will join the company on August 26 and be based at the corporate headquarters in Chicago.

About Graham Media Group

Graham Media Group, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE: GHC), operates Graham Digital, Social News Desk and seven local media hubs -- each in a top-70 market and all recognized as news leaders: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW).

Based in Detroit, Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a leading industry innovator.

Social News Desk, headquartered in Atlanta, provides its 2,500-plus worldwide newsroom customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms.

