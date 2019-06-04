Anthony Pugliese Becomes CEO At CalCPA And CalCPA Education Foundation

"I'm excited to join CalCPA and the Foundation at an important time in their evolution and that of the profession we're here to represent and serve," said Anthony Pugliese, CPA, CGMA, CITP, CEO of CalCPA and the Foundation. "Under Loretta Doon's leadership, CalCPA has become the largest state CPA society in the country, and the Foundation has built a national knowledge and learning platform that reaches 49 other state CPA societies and their members. We plan to build off of these significant successes and help the accounting profession evolve further to meet the demands of business today and in the future while actively growing our membership pipeline."

As Pugliese outlines in CalCPA's May 2019 issue of California CPA, he plans to tackle key factors driving change in the accounting profession head on, including shifting demographics, increased competition, understanding and adapting new technologies such as artificial intelligence and Blockchain, and a fundamental paradigm shift to learning and education approaches that focus on building competencies rather than simply gathering CPE credits to meet licensure requirements.

Pugliese shared some thoughts about competition, adding "Our attention must turn to new competitors who are encroaching on the profession's core areas, such as tax. New competition can often lead to new challenges; however, I also want to focus on the additional opportunities it uncovers. One of those will be in the broad area of advisory services. Our members will be able to better serve their clients and employers in more strategic, valuable ways as trusted advisors in areas like tax, wealth management, technology, data governance and non-financial reporting."

Preparing the profession for the future is another focus of Pugliese's agenda for CalCPA and the Foundation. "Members of our profession need to be active participants in determining their future and that of the profession they represent," added Pugliese. "We have an obligation to help our members better understand the changing environment in which they operate, including the types of competition as well as how their practice areas are or should be evolving. This means beginning to grow competencies and skills in areas such as technology - artificial intelligence, Blockchain, advanced analytics, data visualization, cybersecurity, robotics and smart contracts. Opportunity is knocking on the profession's door, and it means that our members will be able to better position themselves strategically for the future. CalCPA and the Foundation are here to help them do that, and we take that responsibility seriously."

Prior to this new role, Pugliese was most recently the executive vice president of membership, technology and learning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), the world's largest member association representing the accounting profession. He also served as chief operating officer of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants for over a decade prior to that. Before joining the American Institute of CPAs more than 20 years ago, he worked at Deloitte & Touche from 1990-1997. Pugliese holds the AICPA's CGMA and CITP credentials and is licensed as a CPA in California and North Carolina.

About CalCPA

CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 45,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia and government and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually. For more information, visit www.calcpa.org.

