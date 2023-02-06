Anthony R. Pasqua, CRPC, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BONITA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony R. Pasqua, CRPC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Financial Planner for his contributions to the finance industry.

Mr. Pasqua earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Iona College, and a Master's Degree in Public Administration, with distinction, from Marist College. He is also a retired Brigadier General from the Army National Guard and a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the renowned U.S. Army War College. He later graduated from the College for Financial Planning in Denver, Colorado, where he earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) designation.

Mr. Pasqua is a financial planner with more than 25 years of professional experience. He works for Integrated Financial Partners (IFP), an independent team of advisors that provides an objective long-term approach to financial planning needs. Mr. Pasqua notes that he first considers personal goals, objectives, and comfort level as the driving force of the financial plan to help his clients move towards achieving their financial goals.

Mr. Pasqua is a former faculty member at Mercy College in New York, and lectured for the department of business and economics. He has taught marketing management, sales management, and investments. He is considered an expert in his field and has conducted workshops on retirement, estate planning, planned gifting, long-term care strategies, and wealth-building techniques.

Mr. Pasqua has been named a Five Star Wealth Manager between 2014 and 2021. He also received a Papal Decree from Pope Francis, a Meritorious Service Medal from the SMOTJ, and many military awards.

Mr. Pasqua volunteers his time, service, and support for Children's Leukemia Research Association, Inc.; Mary F. Clancy Charities, Inc.; American Lung Association in Massachusetts;, and Priory of St. David of Wales in New England of the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem.

In his spare time, Mr. Pasqua enjoys voice lessons and singing. He has a daughter, Susan Kerwin.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who