Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit

Industry leaders will share insights and knowledge on current industry movements, lessons learned about entrepreneurship and investing, marketing in today's digital environment, and financial advisor trends. This year's featured keynote speakers include:

Anthony Scaramucci , American financier, entrepreneur, and political figure. Perhaps best-known for his tenure as White House Communications Director, Scaramucci will lead an honest session on the lessons learned from his years at the top of the global financial industry, how he applies those lessons to investing and entrepreneurship, and what he plans to do next.

, one of America's most beloved sports personalities and college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, will share his secrets for tackling the problems of life head-on, and particularly how to achieve individual and organizational goals by applying lessons from the sports world. Josh Brown , author, media personality, and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Brown will focus his discussion on helping people invest and managing portfolios, along the backdrop interesting on the history of Wall Street noting current industry trends and investment methodology.

, author, media personality, and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Brown will focus his discussion on helping people invest and managing portfolios, along the backdrop interesting on the history of Wall Street noting current industry trends and investment methodology. Megan Carpenter , co-founder and CEO of FiComm Partners, will discuss how her entire professional career has been driven by her deep and sincere passion for the independent financial advisory space. Megan will provide advisors on how to best utilize marketing and public relations tactics for their firm.

, co-founder and CEO of FiComm Partners, will discuss how her entire professional career has been driven by her deep and sincere passion for the independent financial advisory space. Megan will provide advisors on how to best utilize marketing and public relations tactics for their firm. Dr. Daniel Crosby , a 2017 Summit favorite and back by popular demand, Dr. Crosby will be speaking from his upcoming book, The Behavioral Investor , and discussing how advisors can continue to utilize behavioral finance with clients.

, a 2017 Summit favorite and back by popular demand, Dr. Crosby will be speaking from his upcoming book, , and discussing how advisors can continue to utilize behavioral finance with clients. Jim Bowen , another 2017 Summit favorite, CEO of First Trust Portfolios L.P. and its affiliate, First Trust Advisors L.P., Bowen will focus on the truth behind the spin and the advancements being brought about by entrepreneurs and risk takers around the globe.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a high caliber cohort of speakers this year. Their entrepreneurial spirit and industry knowledge make this an incredible learning and networking opportunity for all attendees," said Aaron Klein, CEO and co-founder of Riskalyze. "Each presenter will bring so much value to the attendees, and Riskalyze is incredibly honored to connect such a talented and accomplished group of people – they truly set the bar for our industry."

In addition to the speakers, Riskalyze again will feature premier events for attendees to network and unwind after a full day of sessions. This year's events include the following:

The Redtail & Riskalyze Rodeo: Redtail Technology and Riskalyze have partnered to reserve a 1000-acre ranch for the opening night reception in the Texas hill country. Featuring a professional rodeo, armadillo races, fireworks show, and a southern BBQ dinner prepared by regional chefs.

Redtail Technology and Riskalyze have partnered to reserve a 1000-acre ranch for the opening night reception in the hill country. Featuring a professional rodeo, armadillo races, fireworks show, and a southern BBQ dinner prepared by regional chefs. A Night of Comedy with Nate Bargatze : As seen on Netflix, The Tonight Show, and Comedy Central, Nate Bargatze will perform his standup routine during the final evening of the Summit.

As a preview of what to expect, Riskalyze has released the official Fearless Investing Summit 2018 trailer which can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2GcUE2o. Additional information and registration is available online now by visiting fi2018.com.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform, empowers advisors to automate client accounts with Autopilot, delivers the first risk-centric 401K experience with Riskalyze Retirement Solutions, and enables enterprises to develop real-time visibility, increase revenue, spot issues and navigate changing fiduciary rules with Compliance Cloud. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, asset managers, custodians and clearing firms use the Riskalyze platform to empower the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

