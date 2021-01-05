Anthony Scarpino, Former Westchester County DA, and Paul Noto, Former First Deputy DA, Join Dorf & Nelson

"We are delighted to welcome Tony and Paul," said Jon A. Dorf, Managing Partner, Dorf & Nelson. "They are superb attorneys who are very well-respected in their field and highly regarded in the community. Their values and experience are right in line with the high level of skill, integrity and prestige we hold at Dorf & Nelson."

Scarpino and Noto join as partners in the Litigation Department at the firm's Rye office.

"This is a terrific transition for me," said Scarpino, who served as Westchester County District Attorney from 2017 to 2020, overseeing a staff of 120 assistant district attorneys, 34 criminal investigators and 85 support staff personnel. "I enjoy management, mentoring and solving problems on an administrative level, so this is a good fit. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Dorf & Nelson and continuing the tradition of outstanding legal service at this well-established practice."

As Westchester County DA, Scarpino enacted sweeping criminal justice reform, including putting in place the Discovery statute, ending cash-bail and pre-trial detention for non-qualifying cases, and "Raising the Age" for teen offenders. Previously, he worked in private practice following a 30-year career as a judge in and around Westchester County, including on the New York State Supreme Court for the Ninth Judicial District. Scarpino was elected Westchester County Surrogate in 2000, and re-elected in 2010. He has been widely recognized for his work. Earlier in his career, Scarpino was a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"We're proud to have Tony and Paul – two brilliant legal minds – join our firm," said Jonathan B. Nelson, Chair of the Litigation Department, Dorf & Nelson. "I am particularly excited for Tony and Paul to join me in the Litigation Department. They are accomplished leaders who share a commitment to our values and client-centric approach, and have dedicated their careers to the same high-caliber principles we adhere to at Dorf & Nelson."

As Deputy District Attorney and Special Counsel, Noto advised the DA on significant matters related to cases and policy initiatives.

"I'm so pleased to join Dorf & Nelson," Noto said. "Jon Dorf and Jon Nelson bring an entrepreneurial flair to their esteemed practice, and I welcome the opportunity to do great work together in the litigation and commercial real estate space."

Prior to his role in the DA's office, Noto was in private practice. With more than 35 years of professional experience as an attorney, he has set himself apart as an expert in the areas of land use, zoning and planning. Noto was general counsel for Westchester Joint Water Works and town attorney for Rye. He was mayor of the Village of Mamaroneck, N.Y., from 1985 to 1993 and served on the Westchester County Board of Legislators. Noto has held various board positions for organizations such as My Sister's Place, Westchester Children's Association and Westchester Chapter League of Conservation Voters.

ABOUT DORF & NELSON

Founded in 1992, Dorf & Nelson LLP is a private practice law firm headquartered at the International Corporate Center in Rye, N.Y., with offices in Manhattan, Garden City, N.Y., and Los Angeles, Calif. Dorf & Nelson serves a wide range of corporations, entrepreneurs, growing businesses, and successful companies as both legal counsel and trusted advisors with practice areas comprising litigation, corporate law, commercial real estate, intellectual property, life sciences, medical malpractice defense, not-for-profit, and property finance. For more information, visit dorflaw.com.

Media Contact:

Caryn McBride

[email protected]

Jessica Alpers

[email protected]

Co-Communications

SOURCE Dorf & Nelson LLP

Related Links

https://dorflaw.com

