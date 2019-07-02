Anthony Stewart Awarded Fellow of Information Privacy Designation

ATLANTA, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall Booth Smith (HBS) is pleased to announce that Anthony E. Stewart, an attorney in the Atlanta office, has earned the designation of Fellow of Information Privacy from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

Anthony Stewart

This designation is reserved for experts in the privacy industry and signifies that Mr. Stewart demonstrates a comprehensive knowledge of privacy law, privacy program management, and essential data protection practices. Professionals awarded with this designation have focused their careers in privacy, are considered industry-experts amongst their peers, regularly speak on related topics, and have a documented record of successfully assisting their clients with navigating the complexities of the privacy industry. It also requires professional references and an in-depth review by IAPP's certification department to confirm satisfaction of the program requirements.

The IAPP is the world's largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community. Mr. Stewart is currently the only private practice attorney in Atlanta who has earned this designation. Only 752 professionals have been awarded this designation worldwide. In addition to being designated as a Fellow of Information Privacy, Mr. Stewart is a Certified Information Privacy Professional and a Certified Information Privacy Manager.

"We congratulate Anthony on his achievements in acquiring advanced knowledge in the rapidly evolving area of information privacy law. Our clients greatly benefit from the leadership that Anthony and other HBS attorneys provide in key business matters that involve the intersection of policy, law, and technology," said data privacy and security practice group leader Richard Sheinis.

As a member of HBS's data privacy and security practice group, Mr. Stewart works directly with companies to develop and implement data privacy and protection compliance programs, as well as incident response programs. He also conducts data breach investigations, forensic analysis, breach notifications, and prepares and negotiates contracts involving technology or personal information.

