Anthony Tolliver Joins Noah Basketball Advisory Board

John Carter, CEO of Noah Basketball, and Tolliver were introduced in March of 2018 and Tolliver joined the Noah advisory board on May 2, 2018. When Carter and Tolliver met, Carter spent time watching Tolliver shoot and analyzed his data through Noah Basketball's analytics service, Noahlytics.

"Anthony's shot is solid. When looking over his Noah data, I noticed immediately that he shoots the ball very straight, which is the number one indicator of a great shooter," said Carter. "However, I also noticed his trajectory was a bit flat and inconsistent. With feedback from the Noah shooting system, he was able to correct the trajectory in real-time and saw immediate results."

"I got a chance to shoot on Noah for the first time, and it changed the way I started thinking about shooting," said Tolliver. "Down the stretch this season after using Noah, I started playing some of the best basketball of my life."

After using the Noah shooting system, Tolliver went on the most successful shooting streak of his career, shooting 53 percent from the three for his final 15 games of the season. Tolliver also broke the all-time record for the Detroit Pistons single-season three-point shooting percentage.

"[Noah Basketball] took a part in [breaking the Pistons record] because of the way I finished and the way I shot the ball down the stretch in the year. [Noah Basketball] helped me get to a whole new level of confidence that I've never experienced before in my shot," said Tolliver.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with John and the Noah team" said Tolliver. "There are players at every level of basketball that are not reaching their potential and we hope to change that. I could not be more excited about working with this company."

For interview requests with Anthony Tolliver or John Carter, please contact Caroline Harding at caroline@knighteady.com.

About Noah Basketball

Noah Basketball uses the latest computer-vision technology to provide real-time data and feedback to improve shooting accuracy and consistency for professional, college, high school and amateur basketball teams. Through years of research and data from over one hundred million shots taken by players at all levels of the game, Noah Basketball uses three key measurements—depth, entry-angle and left-right position—to analyze each shot. Noah Basketball products leverage over 20 issued patents and provide a substantive, data-based approach that enables players to make more shots and win more games. For more information, visit www.noahbasketball.com.

CONTACT: Caroline Harding

(336) 501-8737

caroline@knighteady.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthony-tolliver-joins-noah-basketball-advisory-board-300653909.html

SOURCE Noah Basketball

Related Links

http://www.noahbasketball.com

