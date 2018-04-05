Anthony Valenzuela Joins Hunt Mortgage Group as Vice President

"The Southwest is a rich region with strong dynamics and solid underlying real estate fundamentals," noted Clark. "Adding to the local team in the area enables us to better serve the rapidly growing needs of local developers and investors."

Valenzuela focuses on the origination of permanent, bridge, and proprietary lending products for multifamily and commercial assets. He has significant Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac experience, and has successfully placed more than $2 billion of debt and equity across a wide range of capital sources throughout his career.

"Anthony is an experienced commercial banking professional known for his stellar work ethic and excellent client service skills," added Clark. "He is well versed in the execution behind every phase of the transaction. He is also a market leader and expert in the origination of niche agency programs including Green, Value-Add, and Near Stabilized loans."

Prior to transitioning to sourcing and closing debt and equity originations, Valenzuela was a leader in the commercial valuation business. Recognized on a national level for a deep understanding of real estate and underwriting, Anthony held several senior positions, earned his MAI designation, and provided expert witness testimony.

Valenzuela earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Real Estate from Arizona State University.

"As one of the industry's most respected commercial lenders, our clients benefit from our financing and underwriting expertise in commercial real estate at the local level," added Clark. "Anthony is the perfect addition to our team. We are confident the combination of his expertise with the Company's extensive product array, will help us achieve our regional growth goals."

About Hunt Mortgage Group

Hunt Mortgage Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hunt Companies, Inc., is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties (including small balance), affordable housing, office, retail, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, industrial, and self-storage facilities. It offers Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA in addition to its own Proprietary loan products. Since inception, the Company has structured more than $21 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $13.4 billion. Headquartered in New York City, Hunt Mortgage Group has 232 professionals in 25 locations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.huntmortgagegroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Brent Feigenbaum

Hunt Mortgage Group

212-317-5730

Brent.Feigenbaum@huntcompanies.com

Pam Flores

773-218-9260

pamflo@ameritech.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthony-valenzuela-joins-hunt-mortgage-group-as-vice-president-300624874.html

SOURCE Hunt Mortgage Group

Related Links

http://www.huntmortgagegroup.com

