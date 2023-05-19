ANTHONY'S COAL FIRED PIZZA & WINGS SPONSORS PIZZART IN CELEBRATION OF BITCOIN PIZZA DAY

News provided by

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

19 May, 2023, 11:52 ET

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings is joining the celebration of Bitcoin Pizza Day and announced their sponsorship of PizzArt. The event is taking place on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139. The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. and go until the late night with a Midnight Pizza Auction. PizzArt is presented by the LABITCONF, the longest-running crypto conference in the world, and BitBasel, the Miami-based CryptoArt Community. Guests will enjoy exciting art activities, live painting, digital art, contests, pizzas, DJs, panels, and more.

WHAT: PizzArt (Sponsored by Anthony's)
WHEN: Sunday, May 21, 2023
TIME: 6 p.m.
ADDRESS: Sagamore Hotel South Beach – 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Bitcoin Pizza Day celebrates the moment in 2010 when Bitcoin was first used as payment to buy pizzas and its impact on the world. It is now celebrated as an industry holiday on May 22.

PizzArt will take place just steps from the 2023 Bitcoin Conference, so anyone who's interested in crypto can conveniently explore various related events and activities. For more information about PizzArt, visit www.pizz.art.

"Community is a key pillar for our team, and we're proud to be supporting and participating in this year's event," said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi, parent company to Anthony's. "Anthony's is continuing its efforts to support events that matter to us, and PizzArt is one that we're thrilled to be sponsoring."

Anthony's has signed on as a corporate sponsor for PizzArt. The casual dining pizza brand is known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients. Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

For more information about Anthony's, visit acfp.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kim Miller
[email protected]
305.631.2283

SOURCE Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.