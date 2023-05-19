ANTHONY'S COAL FIRED PIZZA & WINGS SPONSORS PIZZART IN CELEBRATION OF BITCOIN PIZZA DAY

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings is joining the celebration of Bitcoin Pizza Day and announced their sponsorship of PizzArt. The event is taking place on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139. The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. and go until the late night with a Midnight Pizza Auction. PizzArt is presented by the LABITCONF, the longest-running crypto conference in the world, and BitBasel, the Miami-based CryptoArt Community. Guests will enjoy exciting art activities, live painting, digital art, contests, pizzas, DJs, panels, and more.

WHAT: PizzArt (Sponsored by Anthony's)

WHEN: Sunday, May 21, 2023

TIME: 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: Sagamore Hotel South Beach – 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Bitcoin Pizza Day celebrates the moment in 2010 when Bitcoin was first used as payment to buy pizzas and its impact on the world. It is now celebrated as an industry holiday on May 22.

PizzArt will take place just steps from the 2023 Bitcoin Conference, so anyone who's interested in crypto can conveniently explore various related events and activities. For more information about PizzArt, visit www.pizz.art .

"Community is a key pillar for our team, and we're proud to be supporting and participating in this year's event," said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi, parent company to Anthony's. "Anthony's is continuing its efforts to support events that matter to us, and PizzArt is one that we're thrilled to be sponsoring."

Anthony's has signed on as a corporate sponsor for PizzArt. The casual dining pizza brand is known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients. Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

For more information about Anthony's, visit acfp.com .

