Anthropic Finds Enterprise Delivery Partner in Zaelab

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaelab today announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to help enterprises turn AI pilots into production-ready solutions deployed across the business.

Every enterprise has access to powerful AI models; competitive advantage comes from the ability to deploy them. Successfully deploying AI across the enterprise requires expertise in architecture, industry, integration, governance, and organizational change, not just the technology itself. By combining Anthropic's Claude models with more than a decade of enterprise delivery experience, Zaelab helps organizations move AI from proof of concept to production, embedding it into the systems, workflows, and teams that drive the business.

The conversation around AI has largely centered on models. Zaelab believes the real differentiator is enterprise execution. AI becomes transformational only when it's integrated into existing systems and embedded within business processes.

"Five years from now, we won't be asking which companies adopted AI," said Evan Klein, CEO of Zaelab. "We'll be asking which companies fundamentally reinvented how they operate because of it. That transformation won't come from a chatbot or a proof of concept. It'll come from integrating AI into the core systems, workflows, and decisions that run the business. That's the opportunity we're unlocking with Anthropic."

Zaelab delivers enterprise AI through its Forward Deployed Pods, small cross-functional teams of senior AI engineers, enterprise architects, and delivery leaders who embed directly with customer teams. The Pods rapidly design, build, and deploy production-ready AI solutions in weeks, not months. Through this delivery model, Zaelab helps organizations put enterprise AI to work in three ways:

Agentic Workflows: Zaelab embeds AI agents into business processes to automate repetitive work and increase productivity.

Zaelab embeds AI agents into business processes to automate repetitive work and increase productivity. Application Consolidation: Zaelab simplifies fragmented technology environments by embedding AI into unified enterprise platforms, reducing operational complexity.

Zaelab simplifies fragmented technology environments by embedding AI into unified enterprise platforms, reducing operational complexity. Enterprise AI Enablement: Zaelab helps organizations establish governance measures and improve organizational readiness to scale AI confidently across the enterprise.

Anthropic's commitment to building trusted AI makes it a natural fit for Zaelab's enterprise delivery model. The partnership also extends Zaelab's position in the ServiceNow ecosystem: following ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures' strategic investment in Zaelab and ServiceNow's multi-year partnership with Anthropic, Zaelab is positioned to bring AI-native CPQ and CRM solutions to market on the ServiceNow AI Platform. Together, these relationships expand the portfolio of AI technologies and expertise Zaelab brings to customers, enabling organizations to choose the right approach for their business.ips.

The Anthropic partnership adds another industry-leading capability to Zaelab's enterprise AI portfolio giving customers greater access to the technology, expertise, and delivery experience needed to accelerate AI transformation. It also reinforces Zaelab's commitment to building a best-in-class enterprise AI ecosystem, bringing together leading technologies and enterprise delivery to solve increasingly complex business challenges.

About Zaelab

Zaelab is a digital consultancy for complex enterprises modernizing customer experience and revenue operations. As a leading ServiceNow partner connecting customer experience to revenue, Zaelab aligns commerce, sales, service, and operations around how customers buy, engage, and expand.

Zaelab replaces fragmented tools with a unified revenue engine on ServiceNow, where every touchpoint works as one connected experience. The result is faster value, stronger lifecycle performance, simpler operations, better customer experiences, and more revenue across the business.

For more information, visit www.zaelab.com

Media inquiries: [email protected]

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company that builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Founded as a public benefit corporation, Anthropic develops the Claude family of AI models and products, including Claude Code, Claude Cowork, and Claude Enterprise, used by organizations around the world.

For more information, visit anthropic.com.

SOURCE Zaelab