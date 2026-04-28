WESTPORT, Conn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaelab today announced it has been recognized as a Market Challenger in the U.S. in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens® ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services.

Zaelab Recognized as a Market Challenger in ISG Provider Lens® 2026 U.S. Report for ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners

The ISG Provider Lens® report evaluates leading ServiceNow partners based on portfolio attractiveness and competitive strength, including market presence, delivery capabilities, innovation, and customer impact. This recognition places Zaelab among a select group of firms with a strong, growing position in the U.S. market. It reflects continued traction as enterprises look for a more commercial, customer-led approach to ServiceNow.

Zaelab focuses on how the front office connects across the business, aligning CRM, CPQ, commerce, and service to how customers buy and how revenue moves. The company works with complex B2B enterprises managing multi-step buying journeys, configurable products, and long-term customer relationships. With ServiceNow, Zaelab brings these capabilities together across front- and back-office functions into a single system designed around how customers engage and how the business operates.

"We're proud of this recognition from ISG," said Zaelab CEO Evan Klein. "Customer experience has a direct impact on revenue, but most systems weren't built that way. ServiceNow is leading the shift to a more connected enterprise, and we focus on bringing that into the front office—aligning it to how customers buy, how revenue flows, and how teams operate day to day."

That perspective is gaining traction among complex enterprises. Disconnected tools across sales, commerce, and service continue to create delays, manual work, and inconsistent experiences. In response, organizations are prioritizing platforms like ServiceNow that can bring these functions together, along with partners who can apply them across the full lifecycle.

Zaelab's position as a Market Challenger reflects this shift, with ISG identifying the provider as having a strong market presence and competitive positioning across established and evolving segments. As demand grows for more aligned, customer-driven operating models, Zaelab continues to build momentum in the market with a clear focus on how experience and revenue work together.

Zaelab will be onsite at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026, where the team will meet with customers and partners to discuss how organizations are applying this approach across the enterprise.

About Zaelab

Zaelab is a digital consultancy for complex enterprises modernizing customer experience and revenue operations. As a leading ServiceNow partner connecting customer experience to revenue, Zaelab aligns commerce, sales, service, and operations around how customers buy, engage, and expand.

Zaelab replaces fragmented tools with a unified revenue engine on ServiceNow, where every touchpoint works as one connected experience. The result is faster value, stronger lifecycle performance, simpler operations, better customer experiences, and more revenue across the business.

For more information, visit www.zaelab.com

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SOURCE Zaelab