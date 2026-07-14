Zaelab Expands Connected Revenue Ecosystem Through Docusign Partnership

WESTPORT, Conn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaelab today announced a new partnership with Docusign, the Intelligent Agreement Management company, to expand its connected revenue ecosystem. The partnership brings Docusign's agreement workflows into Zaelab's ServiceNow offering, combining commerce, CPQ, CRM, and service to help enterprises simplify the journey from quote to signature to execution.

Today's enterprise customer journey does not live in a single system. Quotes, contracts, approvals, orders, and service move through disconnected platforms, creating delays for customers and manual work for teams. Though many organizations have modernized individual parts of the revenue lifecycle, agreement workflows frequently remain disconnected from the broader customer experience.

Through its partnership with Docusign, Zaelab will help enterprises bring agreements into a connected operating model. By integrating agreement workflows with commerce, CPQ, CRM, and service, organizations can create greater continuity across the customer journey, accelerating execution and reducing operational complexity.

"Connected revenue is about every interaction that moves a customer relationship forward," said Adam Menzies, COO of Zaelab. "Agreements represent one of the most important moments in that journey. By bringing Docusign into our ecosystem, we're helping customers eliminate another point of friction."

The partnership reflects growing demand from complex enterprises to modernize customer-facing operations. As organizations look to unify commercial processes across departments, agreement workflows have become increasingly important for delivering more consistent customer experiences.

"Zaelab shares our vision for simplifying how agreements move through the enterprise," said Janet Johnston, Vice President of Partner Strategy & Success at Docusign. "Their commercial perspective and expertise across the customer lifecycle make them a strong partner for helping organizations modernize agreement workflows as part of a broader revenue strategy."

The announcement marks another step in Zaelab's continued expansion of its strategic technology ecosystem. By bringing together leading technologies across commerce, CPQ, CRM, service, AI, and agreement management, Zaelab continues to help complex enterprises replace fragmented customer journeys with more unified revenue platforms.

About Zaelab

Zaelab is a digital consultancy for complex enterprises modernizing customer experience and revenue operations. As a leading ServiceNow partner connecting customer experience to revenue, Zaelab aligns commerce, sales, service, and operations around how customers buy, engage, and expand.

Zaelab replaces fragmented tools with a unified revenue engine on ServiceNow, where every touchpoint works as one connected experience. The result is faster value, stronger lifecycle performance, simpler operations, better customer experiences, and more revenue across the business.

For more information, visit www.zaelab.com

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About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. More than 1.8 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM.

Learn more at www.Docusign.com.

SOURCE Zaelab