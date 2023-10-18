ANTHROPOGENIC AND EQO PARTNER TO ENABLE GROUNDBREAKING BIODIVERSITY-LINKED FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration, Anthropogenic Inc. and EQO have unveiled plans to pioneer a new generation of financial products that seamlessly integrate biodiversity data into the financial world. Leveraging EQO's cutting-edge eRNA and eDNA biodiversity data platform, this alliance propels Anthropogenic into the vanguard of innovative fin tech platforms, marrying green bonds and other financial products with real-world environmental impact.

"It is imperative that we create a basis for scalable financial products in support of our life support systems AND the bottom line," says CEO, Jason Petralia.

Key Highlights

eRNA Biodiversity Data Brings Truth, Not Trust to Biodiversity Claims:

"For too long, profitability and finance have been at odds with environmental health." - Dr. Harmony Martell, Scientific Advisor, EQO, Inc.

This collaboration allows the unique genomic capabilities of EQO's eRNA and eDNA technology to monitor the real-world impacts on biodiversity stemming from various financial assets, all powered by the Anthropogenic platform.

Why is eRNA superior to eDNA for biodiversity testing?

It's about time. Traditional biodiversity testing methods rely on eDNA to provide a historical snapshot of the species that have been in an area. Unlike eDNA, eRNA breaks down quickly, so it gives you a time sensitive biodiversity snapshot. EQO's biotechnology enables Anthropogenic to not only take the biodiversity pulse of the environment, but also to perform a complete physical. The combination of eRNA and eDNA is the gold standard in biodiversity assessment.

Real-World Impact Assurance:

Emphasizing a commitment to evaluating the tangible biodiversity impacts of financial products, this partnership will support asset managers looking to actively contribute to biodiversity conservation or at a minimum, avoid losses where issues are discovered. Investors will gain unprecedented assurance that their financial endeavors align with measurable, positive environmental outcomes.

Monitoring and Reporting Excellence:

A cornerstone of the collaboration lies in the implementation of robust monitoring and reporting mechanisms. These sophisticated tools furnish investors with transparency and accountability, allowing them to meticulously track and comprehend the environmental impact of their investments. This heralds a new era of trust and transparency in sustainable finance.

"EQO was founded on the promise of bringing true diagnostics to the world of environmental management. This uniquely positions us to provide bond holders with reliable, actionable, diagnostic grade monitoring to ensure the validity and value of results. Simply put, eRNA diagnostics empower our clients to act effectively as environmental stewards". - John Higley, Founder and CIO

"For too long, profitability and finance have been at odds with environmental health. This partnership offers a mechanism to increase accountability, prevent greenwashing, and ultimately, position the global financial system to align with the environment, rather than in opposition. The Anthropogenic-EQO partnership serves as a model of environmental alignment." - Dr. Harmony Martell, Scientific Advisor, EQO, Inc.

Global Impact Drive:

By seamlessly integrating biodiversity considerations into financial decision-making, Anthropogenic and EQO aspire to propel positive change on a global scale. This partnership serves as a clarion call to the financial industry, substantiating that financial prosperity and ecological health are not mutually exclusive, thereby inspiring a broader adoption of similar practices.

This strategic alliance underscores a shared vision for a sustainable financial future, where Anthropogenic and EQO are at the forefront of fostering a dynamic equilibrium between financial prowess and meaningful contributions to biodiversity conservation.

We're here to deliver tangible, scientifically rigorous insights to financial markets.

About Anthropogenic Inc

Anthropogenic provides real time monitoring and reporting of assets such as bonds, carbon credits and more in an effort to power a new class of socially and environmentally responsible investment.

We're excited to announce the launch of our impact monitoring technology, designed to gather relevant financial, social, and environmental impact data necessary to optimize and scale net zero initiatives.

Anthropogenic's proprietary blend of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Capture capabilities allows us to deliver unparalleled levels of performance, accuracy, and transparency to multinational corporations, agencies, and financial institutions worldwide.

The next generation of sustainability-linked assets will be driven by live, impact-oriented KPIs that we can capture and make available to financiers for a true market driven approach. Let us show you how impact linked financing can improve your bottom line.

About EQO

EQO, Inc. harnesses biotechnology, specializing in eRNA and eDNA, to provide historical and current biodiversity profiles, diagnose biodiversity threats and rejuvenate global ecosystems.

At EQO, our mission is to harness the unique capabilities of biotechnology and enable clients to comprehensively understand and proactively safeguard the health of their ecosystems.

Since EQO's inception, EQO has won numerous awards as an innovative and impactful company and has been featured in local and national media. In EQO's early days, one Texas lake was saved from zebra mussel infestation, saving the municipality that relies on this water resource millions of dollars annually in mitigation costs and another was confirmed to have a population of invasive species eradicated, leading to a press release and additional funding for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. In the following years, EQO has protected endangered species, cleared a superfund site for restoration, and protected the water and power resources of one of the U.S.'s largest municipalities. EQO has also leveraged its technology to identify fecal contamination and taste/odor sources early enough for intervention, provided new tools for biosecurity threat intervention to the federal government, and launched numerous monitoring programs to protect, monitor, and help threatened native and endangered species thrive. EQO looks forward to backing Anthropogenic's work to secure and expand truthful impact ratings to support environmental stewardship in the finance industry.

