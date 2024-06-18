Anthropologie Announces 2024 YoungArts 'Leading with Creativity' Award Winners

Each winner will receive a $10,000 grant, and will have the opportunity to sell their work through the brand's website.

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie , the global lifestyle brand, proudly announces the 2024 winners of the YoungArts x Anthropologie 'Leading with Creativity' Awards. These awards, in collaboration with YoungArts , recognize outstanding young artists from diverse backgrounds and artistic disciplines, furthering Anthropologie's commitment to nurturing creativity and supporting emerging talent.

"Creatives are the heart and soul of Anthropologie," said Elizabeth Preis, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Anthropologie Group. "Through our partnership with YoungArts, we aim to empower the next generation of artists, providing them with platforms to showcase their talent and work on a global scale. We are thrilled to support these recipients on their artistic journeys."

This year, five exceptional artists have been selected to receive the YoungArts 'Leading with Creativity' Award, along with a $10,000 unrestricted grant. The recipients include:

Tiarra Bell , a Philadelphia -based furniture designer, whose pieces tell a spiritual story.

, a -based furniture designer, whose pieces tell a spiritual story. Andie Aylsworth , a London -based interdisciplinary indigenous artist, who utilizes traditional ecological knowledge and reciprocal foraging to create tapestries curated from nature.

a -based interdisciplinary indigenous artist, who utilizes traditional ecological knowledge and reciprocal foraging to create tapestries curated from nature. Maya Ragazzo , a LA-based interdisciplinary artist who incorporates 1:87 scale models, painting, drawing, and clothing as wearable art into her practice, crafting worlds through folk art-inspired forms and ideas.

a LA-based interdisciplinary artist who incorporates 1:87 scale models, painting, drawing, and clothing as wearable art into her practice, crafting worlds through folk art-inspired forms and ideas. July Londono , a fashion designer and multimedia artist from Miami , who creates wearable designs and accessories that playfully re-imagine aesthetics of childhood dress.

, a fashion designer and multimedia artist from , who creates wearable designs and accessories that playfully re-imagine aesthetics of childhood dress. Walker Bankson , a photographer based in Wilmington, North Carolina , who uses photography as a tool to engage and educate in contested spaces throughout the South and document the private spaces between them.

In addition to the grant, each winner will receive support and mentoring from Anthropologie team members including experts from social media, buying and packaging as well as operational support. Additionally, winners will have the opportunity to sell their artwork commission-free through Anthropologie's digital marketplace and will receive 100% of the sales. This collaboration aims to provide artists with independence, creative freedom, and exposure to a broader audience and Anthropologie's loyal community of customers. The YoungArts x Anthropologie 'Leading with Creativity' Award winners' work will be featured in a dedicated digital art gallery, where supporters can exclusively shop their work beginning in August.

"Anthropologie's unwavering support for artists has been evident from the start, and we're immensely thankful and proud of our collaborative achievements," said Clive Chang, President of YoungArts. "The opportunity for YoungArts award winners to showcase and sell their artwork at Anthropologie is truly thrilling. I'm filled with both anticipation and enthusiasm as we look ahead to the promising future of our partnership."

For more information about Anthropologie and its ongoing initiatives to support the arts, including the brand's corporate responsibility program, please visit their A Greater Good landing page.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

About YoungArts

Established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison, YoungArts – the national foundation for the advancement of artists – identifies exceptional young artists, amplifies their potential, and invests in their lifelong creative freedom. YoungArts provides space, funding, mentorship, professional development and community throughout artists' careers. Entrance into this prestigious organization starts with a highly competitive application for talented artists ages 15–18, or grades 10–12, in the United States that is judged by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous adjudication process. Learn more at youngarts.org.

CONTACT

Samantha Chulick

[email protected]

SOURCE Anthropologie