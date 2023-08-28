Anthropologie Announces Exclusive Collaboration with French Cook and Author, Mimi Thorisson

News provided by

Anthropologie

28 Aug, 2023, 16:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie, the American lifestyle brand, and French cook and author, Mimi Thorisson, announced today the launch of their exclusive collaboration.

Mimi Thorisson, known for her beloved cookbooks, A Kitchen in FranceFrench Country Cooking and Old World Italian, has brought her endless curiosity and passion for the rich food heritage and magic of Italian cooking to her inaugural tableware collection with Anthropologie.

Continue Reading
Mimi Thorisson exclusively for Anthropologie
Mimi Thorisson exclusively for Anthropologie

Mimi's Italian Hours collection shares the story of culinary adventure where old tradition meets modern life and offers an inviting tablescape setting for friends and family to come together. For Mimi, the table is a place for gathering to celebrate the season's abundance. In her words, "Food is love, food is life."

Inspired by the tradition of Italian pottery art, each cherished piece is characterized by rustic charm, seasonally warm colors, and intricate motifs. The exclusive collection for Anthropologie features bakeware, dishware, glassware, serving sets, table linens, and more, to inspire festivity in every meal.

"Our team really enjoyed working on this first ever collaboration with Mimi Thorisson," said Louie Higaki, General Merchandising Manager of AnthroLiving. "The collection includes intricate and charming tabletop styles that will be sure to add a touch of functional splendor to any home. Each piece lends a creative touch to our only-at-Anthro style. We can't wait to see how our customers will respond to our latest home collection!"

"I am thrilled to finally unveil my latest collaboration with Anthropologie, and to introduce their incredibly loyal customers to our whimsical Italian-countryside-inspired collection," said Mimi Thorisson. "Our approach was to create a collection of warm and inviting tableware to set the stage for a memorable evening, for a life well-lived. Each piece features detailed patterns and rich hues that are designed to elevate any dinner party and bring our loved ones closer together."

The Mimi Thorisson exclusively for Anthropologie collection will be available both in-store and online beginning today. The line is priced between $14 for a spoon rest and $168 for a vase.

About Mimi Thorisson 

Mimi Thorisson is a French cook and writer living with her husband, five children and three dogs in the picturesque regions of Turin, Italy. Capturing a culinary expedition throughout her blog, Manger and hosted, and her authentic French and Italian cookbooks, A Kitchen in France, French Country Cooking, and Old Word Italian, she takes readers through an immersive journey into the flavors of her home regions. Central to Mimi's philosophy is her gift of orchestrating inviting tablescapes. With a talent for curating a thoughtfully laid dining space, full of promise, Mimi operates with the belief that gathering together for a meal is a necessary framework for a well-lived life—and a necessary tool for well-being.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Media Contact 

Kate Haldy
Public Relations Director
[email protected] 

SOURCE Anthropologie

Also from this source

Actress Phoebe Tonkin Revealed as the Official Face of Anthropologie's Fall Campaign

Anthropologie Announces Collaboration with Renowned American Designer, Erin Fetherston

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.