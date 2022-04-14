Anthropologie Announces Exclusive Home Collaboration with Esteemed Designer Mark D. Sikes

Named after the designers beloved French bulldog, The Poppy Collection is an all-American story with a bohemian spirit. Comprised of beautiful fabrications and patterns that each tell a different story and create distinctive rooms, the collection showcases a thoughtfully curated assortment of pieces that can be added onto or taken apart depending on space.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our inaugural collection with revered interior designer, Mark Sikes," said Mary Beth Sheridan, Chief Merchandising Officer for AnthroLiving, Anthropologie's home assortment. "The collection embodies the classic Americana sensibilities that Mark has spent his career perfecting through his flawless furniture and décor designs. We were adamant about making this collaboration accessible with approachably priced items including a robust gifts and entertaining assortment inclusive of candles and tabletop pieces. We are delighted to introduce our Anthropologie customers to his refreshing style and point of view. Centered around maximalist prints and modular styling, the collaboration embodies Mark's signature indoor, outdoor lifestyle."

"When ideating my dream collection, I knew that I wanted to create luxurious pieces that could complement each other perfectly, but also have just as much an impact on their own," said Mark Sikes. "From the very beginning, I knew that Anthropologie would be the perfect partner to help me realize that dream. Creating beauty has always been my passion, and I am now realizing that is is also my purpose. Anthropologie's approach to continually offering products that inspire, excite, and influence their customers is in complete alignment with my values as a designer. Throughout the design process, we carefully considered the need for flexible and versatile furniture that changes and grows with us as our lives do the same. I am incredibly proud of the collection we created together and am overjoyed at the opportunity to connect with the devoted Anthropologie community."

The Mark D. Sikes exclusively for Anthropologie collection will be available both in-store and online beginning today. The line is comprised of furniture, lighting, wallpaper, tabletop pieces, linens, candles, and decorative accessories, and is priced between $14 for glassware and $1498 for a dining table. The launch of The Poppy Collection comes on the heels of another monumental announcement for the designer. Just last month it was released that Sikes will be working with First Lady, Jill Biden, on redecorating her East Wing Office.

About Mark D. Sikes

Mark D. Sikes is an esteemed interior designer and tastemaker working on projects throughout the United States. Mark has a talent for creating beautiful and timeless interiors that embody an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Mark's work has been featured in AD, Veranda, Elle Decor, House Beautiful, and many more. He is a member of the AD100 list and Elle Decor's A-List for both 2021 and 2022. Mark has partnered with the best manufacturers in furniture and fabric to develop his signature product lines including Chaddock, Soane, Hudson Valley Lighting, Troy Lighting, Schumacher, Annie Selke, Merida, and Blue Pheasant. Mark's first book, Beautiful, was a New York Times best seller and was followed up by the highly anticipated More Beautiful, which debuted in 2020.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal (through our sister brand BHLDN), beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

CONTACT:

Kate Haldy

Public Relations Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Anthropologie