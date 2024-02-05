Anthropologie Announces Expanded Collaboration with Cotton Incorporated's Blue Jeans Go Green™ Denim Recycling Program

Anthropologie

Feb. 5, 2024

Through Their A Greater Good Platform, The Brand Commits to Sustainability Efforts with Denim Circularity Goal

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie, the global lifestyle brand, announced today their collaboration with Cotton Incorporated's Blue Jeans Go Green™ program: an initiative at the forefront of denim recycling. Beginning today, Anthropologie customers are invited to bring in their pre-loved denim to any of the brand's 200+ US retail locations. Through the collaboration, the old denim will be recycled into insulating material used in various applications of Cotton Incorporated's consumer sustainability program.

Anthropologie's A Greater Good platform outlines the brands priority of being a force for good in better service to our planet, its people, and their products, and details their journey to becoming more environmentally responsible and socially conscious. Through conservation initiatives, partnering with a diverse array of non-profit partners, and working to ensure the products they sell are ethically sourced, the brand hopes to incite meaningful change.

"At Anthropologie, we are committed to creating a more sustainable future and being mindful of our environmental impact on the planet across our business operations," states Elizabeth Preis, Anthropologie Group's Global Chief Marketing Officer. "We are thrilled to be growing our participation with Cotton's Blue Jeans Go Green™ program and to bring our incredibly loyal community along to join in our sustainability efforts. I am confident that through this relationship, we will grow Anthropologie's denim circularity initiative, support in waste-reduction, and reduce our overall environmental impact."

"We are thrilled that cotton circularity and the Blue Jeans Go Green™ program is a part of Anthropologie's continued sustainability journey" says Andrea Samber, director of consumer marketing, brand partnerships for Cotton Incorporated. "Anthropologie's commitment to drive action via a circular model aligns with Cotton's core values and efforts in protecting our planet so that it can flourish by keeping denim waste out of landfills." 

This will be the third consecutive year Anthropologie will be taking part in the Blue Jeans Go Green™ program and has evolved denim recycling to be implemented as a year-round, always on initiative. Customers of Anthropologie will be invited to recycle any type of denim apparel item as long as it's made of 90% cotton or greater, anytime throughout the year. Additionally, to show their continued commitment, Anthropologie has set the goal of diverting 10 tons of denim by the end of 2025.

About Anthropologie 

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal (through our sister brand BHLDN), beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand Terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world. 

About Cotton Incorporated's Blue Jeans Go Green™ Program 

The Blue Jeans Go Green™ denim recycling program was created in 2006 by Cotton Incorporated as a call-to-action to reduce textile waste and turn old denim into something new.

The program strives to inspire sustainable living by educating people on cotton's natural lifecycle and engages consumers and local communities by diverting unwanted denim from landfills, helping to close the loop on cotton sustainability while emphasizing the environmental stewardship of the U.S. cotton industry at large. 

Blue Jeans Go Green™ is a trademark of Cotton Incorporated.

About Cotton Incorporated 

Cotton Incorporated is the research and promotion company for Upland cotton. Funded by U.S. cotton growers and importers of Upland cotton-containing products, the not-for-profit organization's mission is to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton. As a resource for the cotton industry, Cotton Incorporated conducts or oversees more than 450 research and educational projects in an average year. Research areas range from the development of agricultural and textile innovations to analyses of commodity and market data.
To learn more, visit https://www.cottoninc.com/

For more information or to learn more, follow along on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter)Pinterest, and YouTube.

Contact:
Kate Haldy
[email protected] 

SOURCE Anthropologie

