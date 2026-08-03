Building on Pilcro's continued growth, Anthropologie unveils fresh washes, inclusive fits, and a creator-driven campaign for fall.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie today unveiled its Fall 2026 Pilcro denim collection and campaign, spotlighting the continued momentum of its owned brand through fresh seasonal washes, signature silhouettes, and a creator-led social activation designed to inspire customers with new ways to wear denim.

Anthropologie Celebrates the Many Ways to Wear Pilcro Denim This Fall

As a key growth driver within Anthropologie's owned-brand portfolio, Pilcro continues to strengthen its position as a destination for elevated, versatile denim. Over the past year, searches for Pilcro have increased 5%, while the brand has generated more than 1.2 million organic Instagram impressions and welcomed thousands of new customers to the Anthropologie Group. With Petite, Plus, Tall, and Adaptive sizing, Pilcro continues to deliver premium denim designed to fit every body and every style.

Anchored by the customer-favorite Kayden jean, the only-at-Anthro Fall assortment introduces fresh washes across Pilcro's most-loved silhouettes. From timeless indigo and crisp white to soft ecru and standout pink, the collection reimagines everyday denim with color, texture, and modern styling, giving customers fresh ways to wear the silhouettes they already love.

"Denim is one of the most personal pieces in a woman's wardrobe because it becomes part of her everyday life," said Richa Srivastava, Chief Creative Officer, Women's Design at Anthropologie. "We wanted to build a denim assortment that gives our customer even more ways to express herself. While the Kayden remains one of our signature silhouettes, this season is about the power of the wash, using color, texture, and thoughtful design to make familiar favorites feel entirely new."

The Pilcro Fall campaign will be supported by a 360-degree marketing strategy, including social-first storytelling, a dedicated Pilcro catalog, in-store experiences, and an integrated digital campaign designed to inspire customers wherever they discover and shop the brand. In addition, Anthropologie is launching The Wash Takeover on August 6, a creator-led social campaign featuring more than 70 creators across TikTok and Instagram. Showcasing the Kayden jean in multiple washes, across diverse body types, the campaign highlights the versatility of Pilcro denim through authentic styling inspiration, helping customers discover their ideal seasonal look.

"Fashion discovery continues to evolve, and today's customer is inspired by real people, authentic perspectives, and communities she trusts," said Barbra Sainsurin, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Anthropologie Group. "With Pilcro's Fall campaign, we're bringing together product, creators, and storytelling in a way that reflects how our customer shops – connecting her with the people and perspectives that help shape her personal style."

The Pilcro Fall assortment, featuring new seasonal washes across signature denim styles including the Kayden jean, will be available beginning today, August 3, 2026, at Anthropologie.com and in Anthropologie stores.

About Anthropologie

Anthropologie is a modern, design-led lifestyle brand spanning fashion, home, weddings, garden, and gifting, where joyful self-expression meets inspired living. We create immersive shopping experiences that spark a sense of discovery and inspire customers to feel confident, curious, and connected, both online and in-store. Our curated collections blend own-brand exclusives with best-in-market partners, offering timeless quality and trend-forward design that reflect how our customer lives, hosts, travels, and dresses today. As we've evolved, Anthropologie has become a destination for her full lifestyle, from wardrobe to home to beauty and wellness, while continuing to bring imagination, narrative-driven storytelling, and memorable experiences to every touchpoint, from TikTok styling tips to in-store moments. With a global footprint of more than 220 stores, Anthropologie is rooted in inclusiveness, creativity, and community, always meeting our customer where she is and inspiring her to explore, experience, and celebrate her life in new ways.

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SOURCE Anthropologie