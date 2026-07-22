Anthropologie Announces Exclusive Home Collaboration with Award-Winning Chef, Author and Television Host Molly Yeh

The 25-piece kitchen and tabletop collection brings Yeh's joyful farm-to-table aesthetic to Anthropologie Home just in time for fall entertaining

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie today announced the launch of an exclusive home collaboration with chef, cookbook author, blogger, and television host Molly Yeh. Marking Yeh's first-ever partnership with Anthropologie Home, the 25-piece assortment brings her signature perspective on food, family, and hospitality to a thoughtfully designed range of kitchen and tabletop pieces designed for gathering.

The Molly Yeh exclusively for Anthropologie Home collection

"Molly's vibrant approach to entertaining aligns perfectly with Anthropologie Home's belief that life's most meaningful moments happen around the table," said Katherine Finder, Chief Merchandising Officer at Anthropologie Home. "From the very beginning, this collaboration was rooted in the things Molly loves most: cooking, baking, gathering with family and friends, and the everyday beauty of life on her farm. Together, we brought those inspirations to life through pieces that celebrate her joyful perspective while reflecting Anthropologie Home's distinctive design point of view."

The Molly Yeh for Anthropologie Home collection translates Yeh's joyful culinary philosophy into everyday living, featuring pieces that enhance every occasion from casual family meals to festive fall gatherings. The line reflects her multicultural heritage and Midwest farm life through deeply personal details, including beet-inspired motifs, a miniature butter barn, and a playful utensil holder inspired by her beloved cat, Sven. Built with prep-to-oven-to-table functionality, the collection marries practical utility with heirloom-worthy design.

"Having shopped Anthropologie Home for years, partnering with a brand that's been part of my home feels incredibly special," said Molly Yeh. "Designing this collection gave me the chance to bring together so many of the things that make a house feel like home to me, including life on our fifth-generation farm, my husband's Scandinavian heritage, cozy Midwestern potluck-style meals shared with family and friends, vintage kitchen treasures, and playful color. My hope is that these pieces bring joy to everyday moments and become cherished favorites that are used, loved, and passed down for generations."

The collaboration reflects Anthropologie's continued focus on creating products that resonate with how customers cook, gather, and entertain at home. As interest in seasonal hosting grows, the brand has seen autumn-related search activity increase 15% over the past two years, alongside a 23% year-over-year rise in tabletop product views. These insights helped shape a collection that pairs thoughtful design with everyday functionality for the moments customers value most.

Coinciding with the collection launch, Anthropologie will debut Chef to Chef, a new YouTube content series designed to inspire connection through cooking. The inaugural episode will feature Yeh alongside Philadelphia-based private chef and food artist, Judd Hayne, at her farm in Minnesota, as they prepare one of Yeh's signature recipes using pieces from the collection. The series will continue with additional chefs and culinary creators, offering viewers fresh recipes, entertaining inspiration, and unique perspectives across the food world.

"With Chef to Chef, we wanted to move beyond just showcasing products and focus on the real, everyday moments we share with our customers," said Jisoo Kang, Chief Creative Officer of Anthropologie Group. "Food is a vital part of our DNA at Anthropologie Home; it's where daily rituals happen, memories live, and the objects we use take on a soul. We're so excited to pull back the curtain, share our raw inspirations, and bring a genuinely authentic human connection to the digital space."

The Molly Yeh exclusively for Anthropologie Home collection features 25 kitchen and tabletop pieces, with prices ranging from $18 to $128. The full assortment is available beginning today, July 22, in select Anthropologie stores and online at Anthropologie.com.

About Anthropologie

Anthropologie is a modern, design-led lifestyle brand spanning fashion, home, weddings, garden, and gifting, where joyful self-expression meets inspired living. We create immersive shopping experiences that spark a sense of discovery and inspire customers to feel confident, curious, and connected, both online and in-store. Our curated collections blend own-brand exclusives with best-in-market partners, offering timeless quality and trend-forward design that reflect how our customer lives, hosts, travels, and dresses today. As we've evolved, Anthropologie has become a destination for her full lifestyle, from wardrobe to home to beauty and wellness, while continuing to bring imagination, narrative-driven storytelling, and memorable experiences to every touchpoint, from TikTok styling tips to in-store moments. With a global footprint of more than 220 stores, Anthropologie is rooted in inclusiveness, creativity, and community, always meeting our customer where she is and inspiring her to explore, experience, and celebrate her life in new ways.

About Molly Yeh

Molly Yeh is the Emmy Award- and James Beard Foundation Award-nominated star of Food Network's series Girl Meets Farm. She is the New York Times bestselling author of Home Is Where The Eggs Are, Sweet Farm!, and Molly on the Range, which was winner of the IACP Judge's Choice Award in 2016. Her lifestyle food blog my name is yeh was Saveur's 2015 "Food Blog of the Year." Along with her husband, Nick, she is the owner of Bernie's, a bakery café in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. Molly was named to Forbes' 30 under 30 list and The Forward 50 for 2017, was a Glamour Woman of the Year in Food in 2019, and received an honorary doctorate from the University of North Dakota in 2022. Her first clothing line debuted at Tractor Supply stores nationwide in 2025. Outside the kitchen, Molly is a Juilliard-trained classical percussionist and has performed with ensembles around the world including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Hong Kong Philharmonic, in off-Broadway theater, and with the pop-band San Fermin. She lives on a fifth generation sugar beet farm on the North Dakota-Minnesota border with her husband, their two daughters, and some very fluffy farm cats.

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SOURCE Anthropologie