PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrain, Anthropologie Group's home and garden brand, announced today the launch of Terrain: The Container Garden Book, that brings the brand's signature planting approach to life through 100 container garden recipes. For gardeners of all levels, the book reimagines container gardening as a creative and accessible way to engage with nature, while offering insight into the principles, techniques, and the artistry behind Terrain's one-of-a-kind plantings.

Terrain Unveils The Container Garden Book, Featuring 100 Seasonal Planting Recipes

Co-authored by Terrain's Visual Director, Melissa Bartley, and Creative Director, Greg Lehmkuhl, the book captures more than a decade of Terrain's design philosophy in an inspiring, approachable guide. Designed to feel like a well-loved, dirt-stained cookbook, it features seasonal container planting ideas, practical tips on vessels, drainage, and soil, and photography from the authors' own homes that celebrates the beauty of gardens as they grow and evolve.

"We wrote this book for both first-time plant owners and seasoned gardeners," says Melissa Bartley, Visual Director at Terrain. "Our goal was to make it feel genuinely approachable, while removing the pressure to get it 'right' and encourage readers to experiment and discover their own point of view along the way."

"Terrain's signature imperfectly perfect style has always been about working with nature, not against it," says Greg Lehmkuhl, Creative Director at Terrain. "The most compelling container gardens come from adapting to the seasons, responding to wildlife, and embracing the unexpected, allowing each arrangement to evolve in a way that feels distinctly personal."

More than a collection of beautiful designs, Terrain: The Container Garden Book offers an inside look at the brand's signature approach to combining texture, color, and edible elements to create container gardens of every scale, from tabletop succulents to sculptural trees in oversized urns.

Terrain: The Container Garden Book is now available for $35.00 USD at Terrain stores and online at shopterrain.com.

About Terrain

Terrain is a lifestyle home and garden brand, rooted in nature and inspired by the seasons. Terrain offers seasonal solutions for creative, gardening, gathering and living, with a curated product assortment that includes seasonal and holiday decor, outdoor furniture and lighting, artisan made gifts, planters, garden tools, and beyond. Terrain opened their flagship location in 2008 in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania on the site of the historic J. Franklin Styer Nursery. You can now visit shopterrain.com for a full assortment of their offerings as well as brick-and-mortar locations in Westport, CT, Devon, PA, and Doylestown, PA. In partnership with its sister brand, Anthropologie, Terrain introduced capsule shops at Anthropologie & Co. stores in Walnut Creek, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles, CA and Bethesda, MD. Most recently, Terrain opened its first capsule shop at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, New York.

Media Contact:

Huntyr Kephart

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SOURCE Anthropologie