Anthropologie Debuts Holiday Showhouse

"This holiday season, we are thrilled to expand our holiday house experience, presenting it on a larger scale than ever before," said Elizabeth Preis, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Anthropologie Group. "This year's showhouse boasts more spaces, an expanded product range, and enhanced design elements. Our goal is to inspire and delight our customers through a variety of seasonal settings that showcases our incomparable creativity to create unforgettable experiences."

Partnering with Creative Director and Interior Designer, Glen Proebstel, the Anthropologie Holiday House transforms a home into a vibrant showcase of the season's most coveted items. Visitors can explore and purchase a wide range of products from Anthropologie and Terrain through interactive QR codes placed in each room that lead to easy-to-shop product pages. Featured items include Anthropologie's home furniture and décor as well as Terrain's exclusive faux tree and garland offering, with all the trimmings.

"We're delighted to invite our AnthroPerks members to explore our most immersive holiday house yet," said Anu Narayanan, President of Anthropologie Women's and Home. "We've curated an assortment designed to elevate your holiday celebrations. Our aim is to create a magical setting where every detail, from the furniture to the accents, brings the spirit of the season to life in a truly unforgettable way."

"We're excited to expand Terrain's role in this year's holiday house," said Beth Smith, managing director at Terrain. "Our goal is to encourage our community to reimagine holiday decorating through distinctive product and aspirational styling ideas for decking the halls. By showcasing our festive décor in an expanded, curated setting, we're focused on this experience offering the first spark of joy for our customers this season."

The Anthropologie Holiday Showhouse will be open from Tuesday, September 17 through Sunday, September 22 on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and Anthro Perks members can make appointments between the hours of 10AM through 6PM. Anthropologie stylists, along with members of the Terrain Design Services Team, will be present throughout the event to assist with shopping inquiries and provide expert advice. All products showcased will be available for purchase both online and in select stores nationwide.

AnthroPerks is a free customer loyalty program that includes benefits such as free shipping, early access to new collections, entry to exclusive events, and a treat during your birthday month with more surprises throughout the year.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Contact:

Samantha Chulick

[email protected]

SOURCE Anthropologie