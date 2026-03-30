Anthropologie Debuts Maximalist Summer Home Collaboration with Iconic Brazilian Brand, FARM Rio

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie, the global lifestyle brand, announced today the launch of its exclusive home collaboration with FARM Rio, the iconic Brazilian fashion house known for its vibrant colors and bold, nature-inspired prints. The exclusive collection marks a milestone in the brands' nearly decade-long partnership, expanding beyond apparel into a comprehensive tabletop, textiles and home accessories collection.

The FARM Rio exclusively for Anthropologie collection

Building on a partnership that began in 2017, Anthropologie is expanding its FARM Rio collaboration into home decor following an impressive 65% growth in the brand's apparel assortment since its inception. This significant scaling of the fashion offering, served as a strategic driver for both brands to evolve their relationship into an exclusive, multi-category lifestyle collection. As the first retailer to bring the Brazilian label to the U.S., Anthropologie has consistently seen FARM Rio rise to become a top searched term on its site, and gain viral momentum across TikTok. This expansion reflects deep customer loyalty for FARM Rio's vibrant aesthetic and continued relevance with the Anthropologie shopper.

"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with FARM Rio through this truly collaborative collection," says Katherine Finder, Chief Merchandising Officer at Anthropologie Home. "While we have long championed FARM Rio's expressive apparel, this partnership allowed our design teams to work hand-in-hand to translate their iconic Brazilian motifs into the home space. By moving beyond traditional outdoor materials and utilizing elevated ceramics and wood, we've created a collection that feels collected, memorable and perfect for summer gatherings."

The limited-edition collection features a curated range of home goods that merge Anthropologie's artful sensibility with FARM Rio's 'Home Soul' philosophy: a vision of a home layered with stories, memories and a free spirit. Designed with a focus on indoor-outdoor entertaining, the assortment includes an elevated home line featuring ceramics and vibrant mixed-material decor that capture the lush essence of summer in Rio de Janeiro.

"We believe in homes with soul, and spaces where every object tells a story and every corner reflects personality," says Mariana Leal, Head of Collaborations and Partnerships at FARM Rio. "This collaboration with Anthropologie is about more than just products, it is about creating a way of living that feels warm, effortless and full of meaning. We wanted to bring that spirit to life through pieces that welcome people in to gather with friends, bring family together and celebrate everyday moments with warmth and soul."

The collection's visual narrative is rooted in the essence of summer, featuring a tapestry of tropical foliage, animals and FARM Rio's signature banana motif. This robust home collection represents a year of development aimed at bringing the vibrancy of Brazil to the Anthropologie table.

The FARM Rio exclusively for Anthropologie collection will be available exclusively at Anthropologie stores and online at anthropologie.com. In addition to 51 home SKUs with prices ranging from $16 for a juice glass and $1,298 for a flatwoven indoor/outdoor rug, this launch will also feature 37 exclusive apparel styles ranging from $68 to $398. Each garment – reimagined through collaborative art – will maintain the iconic silhouettes cherished by FARM Rio loyalists.

About Anthropologie

Anthropologie is a modern, design-led lifestyle brand spanning fashion, home, weddings, garden, and gifting, where joyful self-expression meets inspired living. We create immersive shopping experiences that spark a sense of discovery and inspire customers to feel confident, curious, and connected, both online and in-store. Our curated collections blend own-brand exclusives with best-in-market partners, offering timeless quality and trend-forward design that reflect how our customer lives, hosts, travels, and dresses today. As we've evolved, Anthropologie has become a destination for her full lifestyle, from wardrobe to home to wellness, while continuing to bring imagination, narrative-driven storytelling, and memorable experiences to every touchpoint, from TikTok styling tips to in-store moments. With a global footprint of more than 220 stores, Anthropologie is rooted in inclusiveness, creativity, and community, always meeting our customer where she is and inspiring her to explore, experience, and celebrate her life in new ways.

About FARM Rio

FARM Rio is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that captures the true essence of Brazil. Using a playful mix of proprietary prints and radiant colors and textures, the brand inspires a well-lived life - one of authenticity, vibrancy, and natural beauty. Founded by Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos in 1997 as a small marketplace booth in Rio, the brand has become a household name in Brazil, with over 2,000 employees and more than 130 stores across the country. FARM Rio began their global expansion in 2019 with the opening of their flagship boutique in SoHo, New York. The brand now has seven U.S. boutique locations (NYC, Los Angeles, Washington DC and Miami), six in Europe (Paris London, Mykonos), one in the Middle East (Dubai) and two in Mexico (Mexico City), one in Argentina (Buenos Aires) and one in Panamá (Panamá City).

FARM Rio has more than 2,000 global retailers and branded spaces in Samaritaine, Le Bon Marché, Galeries Lafayette, Selfridges, Liberty, Rinascente, Bloomingdale's, and Printemps.

FARM Rio is Certified B company which integrates AZZAS 2154 Group, Latin America's largest fashion retail group. Since its U.S. launch in 2019, FARM Rio has prioritized sustainable initiatives. The brand donates a thousand trees to be planted in Brazil's biomes each day through its program "1000 trees a day, every day", where more than 2 million trees have already been planted.

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SOURCE Anthropologie