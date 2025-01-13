PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie Group is excited to announce the launch of Celandine, a new resort wear label designed to offer vacation-ready styles all year round. Named for the bright yellow flower that is opened by warmth, Celandine features a curated selection of vacation essentials from dresses and coordinated sets to swimwear, cover-ups, accessories, skincare and beauty. Designed in-house and exclusive to Anthropologie, Celandine presents playful colors and prints, novelty textures, breathable gauze and linen fabrications that offer a range of sensibilities from preppy to sensual and that reflect the spirit of adventure and relaxation.

Anthropologie Launches Celandine, A New and Exclusive Resort Wear Label Post this Anthropologie Launches Celandine

"We've seen tremendous success in our vacation and resort wear categories, particularly in swim, which has shown double-digit growth year over year," said Holly Thrasher, Chief Merchandising Officer of Anthropologie Women's and Weddings. "With travel on the rise, our customers are looking for pieces that help them look and feel great, no matter where they go. Celandine fills this gap, providing a curated collection that brings both every day and getaway moments to life."

This launch comes at a pivotal moment, with Anthropologie reporting vacation-related queries steadily increasing throughout the year resulting in an impressive +97% growth year-over-year. In addition, customer searches for resort-related items inclusive of "swim", "resort", and "beach" grew by +29% highlighting a growing demand for chic yet accessible vacation wear. As swimwear and resort categories continue to outperform, Celandine expands on Anthropologie's success, offering a complete lifestyle wardrobe from beach to dinner and every event and hour in between.

"Celandine reflects a deep understanding of our customer's needs," says Richa Srivastava, Anthropologie's Chief Creative Director of Design. "The label was designed with travel in mind as we know they are craving a curated collection that spans the entire vacation experience—from beach days to evening getaways—and Celandine delivers that in one place. Featuring vibrant prints and textures in customer favorites, it's the perfect addition to our offering."

To celebrate the debut of Celandine, Anthropologie will roll out a robust and multi-faceted marketing campaign designed to drive awareness and engagement through a variety of high-impact activations and exciting partnerships.

Pop-Up at the Faena Bazaar in Miami Beach : Beginning in January and running through late February, this immersive experience will offer an exclusive look at the new collection, while engaging customers, influencers, and media in the heart of one of the most visited resort destinations in the world. The pop-up will feature curated vignettes of Celandine's bold prints and vacation-ready pieces, inviting customers to immerse themselves in the spirit of a perfect getaway.

Beginning in January and running through late February, this immersive experience will offer an exclusive look at the new collection, while engaging customers, influencers, and media in the heart of one of the most visited resort destinations in the world. The pop-up will feature curated vignettes of Celandine's bold prints and vacation-ready pieces, inviting customers to immerse themselves in the spirit of a perfect getaway. United Airlines Partnership: Celandine will take to the skies with a dynamic collaboration with United Airlines . Starting in January, the partnership will feature in-flight video content showcasing the new collection, airport activations and an email campaign targeting frequent flyers, ensuring that Celandine's reach extends to the brand's most loyal customers.

Celandine will take to the skies with a dynamic collaboration with . Starting in January, the partnership will feature in-flight video content showcasing the new collection, airport activations and an email campaign targeting frequent flyers, ensuring that Celandine's reach extends to the brand's most loyal customers. Partnership with Aubi & Ramsa Ice Cream: Anthropologie is also teaming up with Aubi & Ramsa to launch a limited-edition ice cream flavor, available exclusively during the Faena pop-up as well as in all Aubi & Ramsa shops. The 21+ ice cream flavor, designed to evoke the indulgence and excitement of a tropical escape, will delight customers while enhancing the launch experience.

In addition, Anthropologie will amplify the Celandine launch with social media takeovers across their channels as well as robust Pinterest experiences designed to capture the essence of wanderlust. To maximize visibility, Celandine will also be featured through targeted CTV and out-of-home advertising across key cities such as New York and Miami. Celandine will be available both online and in 120 Anthropologie stores nationwide.

Anthropologie, a brand under the URBN portfolio, just announced their holiday sales, reporting a 10% retail segment comp.

For press inquiries, please contact: Kate Haldy, [email protected]

SOURCE Anthropologie