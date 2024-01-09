Anthropologie Partners with Internationally Acclaimed Mega Creator Betül Tunç to Launch Turkish-Inspired Homeware Collection

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie, the global lifestyle brand, announced today the launch of its exclusive homeware collaboration with Turkuaz Kitchen's Betül Tunç (@turkuazkitchen), a beloved creator and recipe developer renowned for her made-from-scratch recipes and artful aesthetic that has captured the hearts of millions across social media.

Betül Tunç exclusively for Anthropologie

With an active community of nearly 16 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook, Betül has built a platform that infuses her passion for cooking and beautiful plating to inspire budding chefs to gather around the dinner table and share a well-garnished meal or a scrumptious dessert.

Drawing inspiration from Betül's Turkish roots, her exclusive collection with Anthropologie features an array of items that evoke vintage charm and are inspired by traditional Iznik patterns that have been cherished and adorned for centuries. The 25-piece collection features dishware, bakeware, cooking and baking tools, as well as candles that harmoniously marry calming hues of ivory, amber and powder blue, bringing excitement to everyday cooking and baking.

"We're looking forward to embarking on the New Year by launching our highly coveted collection with Betül Tunç, which exudes old world charm and simplicity that is synonymous with Betül's aesthetic and imaginative craft," says Aaron Mutscheller, President at Anthropologie Living & Terrain. "The pieces in this collection are thoughtfully designed so they can be cherished for years to come. We hope that our partnership with Betul will inspire our community to recreate Betül's tried and true recipes and celebrate the beginning of the New Year with their loved ones – across the kitchen island or around the table."

"In envisioning this collection, I wanted to create pieces that were authentic to the aesthetic people have come to associate with me and infuse some elements of my Turkish heritage for a touch of elegance. My hope is they can be enjoyed seamlessly by anyone who loves cooking, baking and creating as much as I do," says Betül Tunç, founder and creator of Turkuaz Kitchen. "Anthropologie was the perfect partner to bring my vision to life. I'm in love with the craftsmanship and uniqueness of each piece, and I can't wait to see how my audience and Anthropologie fans incorporate them into their daily cooking."

The Betül Tunç exclusively for Anthropologie collection is available both in-store and online. The line is produced between $12 for a juice glass and $64 for a set of dessert plates.

