Anthropologie Unveils 2024 YoungArts 'Leading with Creativity' Award Winners' Digital Art Gallery

Pieces from each winner are now available to purchase through the brand's website

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie , the global lifestyle brand, is excited to announce the launch of the YoungArts x Anthropologie digital art gallery, now live on Anthropologie.com. This digital marketplace showcases artwork from the 2024 YoungArts 'Leading with Creativity' award winners and offers the artists a unique opportunity to display and sell their creations commission-free, receiving 100% of the sales revenue. This collaboration between Anthropologie and YoungArts is designed to foster artistic independence, creative freedom, and broaden the exposure of emerging talents to Anthropologie's engaged and loyal customer base.

The launch of the digital art gallery follows the recent announcement of the 2024 YoungArts x Anthropologie 'Leading with Creativity' Awards in June, which recognizes exceptional young artists across diverse backgrounds and disciplines. This initiative underscores Anthropologie's commitment to nurturing creativity and supporting emerging talent.

"We are thrilled to provide a platform where talented young artists can not only showcase and gain incredible exposure for their work but also benefit directly from their sales," said Elizabeth Preis, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Anthropologie. "This partnership with YoungArts is a testament to our dedication in fostering creativity and supporting the next generation of artists."

The award recipients, who each received a $10,000 unrestricted grant along with mentorship and support from Anthropologie's experts, have created exclusive pieces for the digital gallery:

Tiarra Bell , a Philadelphia -based furniture designer, presents spiritually-themed furniture pieces including wall sconces and tables.

, a -based furniture designer, presents spiritually-themed furniture pieces including wall sconces and tables. Andie Aylsworth , an interdisciplinary indigenous artist from London , showcases tapestries and wall art created from nature, drawing on traditional ecological knowledge.

, an interdisciplinary indigenous artist from , showcases tapestries and wall art created from nature, drawing on traditional ecological knowledge. Maya Ragazzo , an LA-based interdisciplinary artist, offers a five-piece capsule collection featuring a lounge set, t-shirt, shorts, and tote.

, an LA-based interdisciplinary artist, offers a five-piece capsule collection featuring a lounge set, t-shirt, shorts, and tote. July Londono , a fashion designer and multimedia artist from Miami , introduces wearable accessories inspired by childhood aesthetics, including barrettes, headbands, and bags.

, a fashion designer and multimedia artist from , introduces wearable accessories inspired by childhood aesthetics, including barrettes, headbands, and bags. Walker Bankson , a photographer from Wilmington, North Carolina , provides a poignant collection of photographs that explore contested spaces and private moments in the South.

"Our collaboration with Anthropologie allows us to extend our mission of supporting emerging artists by providing them with invaluable resources to support their practices," said Clive Chang, President and CEO of YoungArts. "We are excited to see how these artists will leverage this platform and build new audiences for their exceptional work."

For more information about Anthropologie and its ongoing initiatives to support the arts, including the brand's corporate responsibility program, please visit their A Greater Good landing page.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

About YoungArts

Established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison, YoungArts – the national foundation for the advancement of artists – identifies exceptional young artists, amplifies their potential, and invests in their lifelong creative freedom. YoungArts provides space, funding, mentorship, professional development and community throughout artists' careers. Entrance into this prestigious organization starts with a highly competitive application for talented artists ages 15–18, or grades 10–12, in the United States that is judged by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous adjudication process. Learn more at youngarts.org.

CONTACT

Samantha Chulick

[email protected]

SOURCE Anthropologie