Anthropologie Unveils Exclusive Furniture Line in Collaboration with Renowned Interior Designer, Katie Hodges, Redefining Elegance for Modern Living Spaces

Anthropologie

31 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie, the global lifestyle brand, announced today the launch of its exclusive furnishings collaboration with Katie Hodges, a highly regarded Los Angeles-based interior designer who is known for her distinctive approach to transformative designs that blend functionality and aesthetics.

Katie Hodges Exclusively for Anthropologie
With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to creating residential and commercial spaces that are inventive, refined and comfortable, Hodges has garnered widespread acclaim as a thought leader in the design industry. Hodges' collection with Anthropologie is her first collaboration with the brand, and is a reflection of her signature aesthetic that layers artful and airy elements, uniquely designed to elevate spaces to new heights. The 35-piece assortment of bedroom, living room and bathroom furnishings focuses on cozy neutrals with organic shapes and textures. The collection includes an array of items such as a sofa, occasional chairs, case goods, lighting, accessories, textiles and candles, among other products.

"With the holiday season behind us, our customers are looking forward to refreshing their space with pieces that feel both refined and relaxed," says Aaron Mutscheller, President at Anthropologie Living & Terrain. "I've long been a fan of Katie's interiors, and she was the perfect partner to bring this transitional collection to life. Her style and design sensibility seamlessly merge modern and traditional designs, which our customers have a great appreciation for. From tonal hues to a lighter, more minimalist palette, we crafted this collection with our customer's lifestyle and aspirations in mind."

"When designing this collection with Anthropologie, warmth and functionality were at the forefront of every design decision," says Katie Hodges, Interior Designer. "Together, we created pieces that remained true to Anthropologie's artful aesthetic with a touch of California Cool, which resonates well with my community and clients. Each piece is meticulously designed to seasonally refresh a space, allowing our customers to truly unwind amidst organic lines and tonal hues that don't feel overly designed."

The Katie Hodges exclusively for Anthropologie collection is available both in-store and online. The line is produced between $58 for a sheet set and $2,498 for a sofa.

About Anthropologie
A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

